Half of Brits and Americans would trust AI to write their will – but expert warns of serious risks

Will writing

Would you allow artificial intelligence to decide what happens to everything you own when you're gone?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent survey revealed that nearly half of adults in both the UK and the US would trust AI tools to help write their will - a decision that could have life-changing consequences for their loved ones left behind.

The study, conducted by Perspectus Global and legal intelligence platform Robin AI, polled over 4,100 people across both sides of the pond. It found that 47% of respondents would be comfortable using AI to write or help write their final wishes, with many citing convenience and low cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, experts are urging caution, warning that wills are complex documents that still require a human touch and that errors could render the document invalid altogether.

According to Funeral Guide, the UK's leading platform for funeral comparison, AI-generated wills could leave families at risk of confusion, disputes, or even costly court cases.

"Writing a will is far more than simply deciding who inherits what - it involves understanding complex family relationships, tax implications, and precise legal language," says Ed Gallois, Managing Director of Funeral Guide.

"Artificial intelligence may generate a document, but it cannot grasp the nuance of real-life situations, no matter if that's an estranged relative, a financially vulnerable beneficiary, or ensuring a beloved pet is properly cared for after your passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even small mistakes, such as missing a signature, failing to appoint an executor, or using incorrect wording, can lead to a will being contested or completely disregarded during probate.”

The rise of 'death tech' and digital legacy tools

The surge in interest follows a wider trend in "death tech," with people increasingly turning to online platforms for everything from funeral planning to digital memory vaults.

But experts say wills are still one area where professional advice is vital, especially for blended families, business owners, or those with overseas assets.

According to Funeral Guide's guide to writing a will, anyone with savings, property, children, or even pets should have one in place - and should review it regularly, especially after major life events.

What could go wrong?

Common problems with DIY or AI-generated wills include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incorrectly witnessed documents (making them invalid)

Unclear wording leading to legal disputes

Failing to name guardians for children

Leaving out digital assets like cryptocurrency or online accounts

Not accounting for inheritance tax implications

"People often underestimate how much their estate is worth or overestimate how simple their wishes are," Funeral Guide's Ed Gallois adds.

"A badly written will can create more stress and cost for your loved ones at the worst possible time."

So… should you use AI to write your will?

There's no doubt that AI can offer a helpful starting point or generate a template, but it should never be a replacement for proper legal advice, especially if you want peace of mind that your wishes will be carried out exactly as intended.

Instead, the team at Funeral Guide recommends:

Using a regulated solicitor or will-writing professional

Keeping your will updated and stored safely

Make sure your executor knows where to find it

Including digital assets, funeral preferences, and care plans if needed