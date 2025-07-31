Half of Brits feel forced to attend wedding celebrations they can’t afford

Tamsin Powell, Consumer Finance Expert at Creditspring

With wedding season in full swing, Brits are spending hundreds - sometimes thousands - just to celebrate someone else’s big day. New research from Creditspring reveals the mounting emotional and financial burden facing guests across the UK. In a survey of 2,000 UK adults, half (50%) said they’ve wanted to turn down a wedding invite due to money worries, while nearly 4 in 10 (38%) have felt financially stressed about attending. That figure rises sharply among 25–34 year olds, with 45% reporting money concerns.

Younger guests hit hardest

Once travel, accommodation, gifts, outfits and hen/stag dos are factored in, the average UK guest now spends £450 per wedding. But for younger adults (aged 25-34), the average jumps to £700 - with 1 in 5 spending up to £1,500 per celebration.

Spending also varies by region. Guests in Northern Ireland (£621) and Greater London (£615) face the steepest bills per wedding. And it’s rarely just one event - 25-34 year olds report being invited to an average of two weddings, two engagement parties and at least one hen or stag do in the past year alone.

Top 10 Regions by wedding guest spend:

Northern Ireland – £621

Greater London – £615

North West – £491

East of England – £456

West Midlands – £456

East Midlands – £427

South West – £405

Scotland – £394

South East – £385

Wales – £368

Saying “yes” out of guilt

It’s not just the cost that’s weighing on guests - it’s the social pressure, too. More than half (52%) of people admit they’ve attended a wedding they didn’t want to go to, simply out of guilt or obligation. Among 25-34 year olds, 28% have said yes to an invite they couldn’t afford. And those decisions come at a cost:

18% have dipped into savings

have dipped into savings 15% have relied on credit cards

have relied on credit cards 10% have gone into overdraft to attend

One in five aged 25-34 have delayed or reduced spending on big life purchases - like buying a home - and nearly one in four (23%) have delayed a big life decision - like getting married themselves, starting a family or getting a pet - due to the costs of wedding season.

This growing trend of turning to credit to cover social commitments highlights the need for better financial planning - and the importance of borrowing options that are simple and affordable.

Tamsin Powell, consumer finance expert at Creditspring, said: “The pressure to attend weddings - even when you can’t afford them - is driving people to make financial decisions they’d usually avoid. No one should feel forced into debt just to be a good friend.

“Of course, when it’s a close friend or family member, missing the celebration often doesn’t feel like an option - and in those moments, people should have access to borrowing that’s simple, affordable and manageable. Too often, people feel forced to turn to high-cost or confusing credit options in moments of stress - but this can do more harm than good in the long run. Financial resilience starts with setting clear boundaries, and with credit that supports people rather than punishing them.”

Tamsin’s Top Tips to save as a wedding guest:

Set a “wedding budget” at the start of the year – Estimate how many invites you’ll receive and cap your total spend. Prioritise what matters and remember, it’s OK to say no.

– Estimate how many invites you’ll receive and cap your total spend. Prioritise what matters and remember, it’s OK to say no. Split the costs – Share travel and accommodation with other guests. Group gifts can also reduce pressure while still showing thoughtfulness.

– Share travel and accommodation with other guests. Group gifts can also reduce pressure while still showing thoughtfulness. Rewear or rent outfits – Rent or re-wear outfits, or swap with friends in different circles. No one’s keeping track of what you wore last time.

– Rent or re-wear outfits, or swap with friends in different circles. No one’s keeping track of what you wore last time. Be honest about your budget – True friends will understand if you need to skip the stag, hen, or wedding itself.

– True friends will understand if you need to skip the stag, hen, or wedding itself. Avoid high-interest borrowing – Plan ahead with a sinking fund or use affordable, interest-free options when needed.

For more information on managing wedding costs responsibly, visit: creditspring.co.uk/loans/wedding-loans