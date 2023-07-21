Telling news your way
Susanna Reid has says ‘goodbye’ to Good Morning Britain - no date confirmed for her return

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
2 minutes ago

ITV’s Susanna Reid has said ‘goodbye’ to Good Morning Britain as well as ITV viewers and has exited the show for the time being. She is taking an extended summer holiday break and will be back in the Autumn.

It’s unknown who will replace the 52-year-old during her absence but it’s thought co-stars, including Ben Shepherd and Kate Garraway, may have a more prominent role over the next few weeks.

Her brief exit comes as fellow ITV presenter, Holly Willoughby, also began her annual summer break from This Morning earlier this month. However, viewers have speculated there may be more to the break, given that she left in ‘secret’.

In years gone by, Holly and her former co-host Phillip Schofield made it clear when they were on heading off and would share their holiday news with fans, but this year she left for her annual timeout without a word.

The nature of her departure, coupled with what have undoubtedly been a tough few months for Holly, left fans concerned her time on the show could be over. Some reports say she is looking to focus on her family and be a “full-time mum” during the summer holidays.

Susanna Reid (Getty Images)Susanna Reid (Getty Images)
An insider told New! magazine: "She appreciates her family more than ever right now… the last couple of months have been really stressful and it’s highlighted for her the importance of family. She will be thinking about the future and making sure her family is priority."

