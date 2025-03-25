Heading to the countryside? Follow these road safety tips to dodge hefty penalties

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

As the days grow longer and temperatures rise, more people embrace the great outdoors — whether for countryside walks, scenic drives, or weekend getaways. However, with increased footfall in rural areas, visitors and motorists alike must follow best practices to keep the countryside safe, accessible, and enjoyable for all.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Fletcher MBE, Chief Executive at Car.co.uk has analysed the Countryside Code and has issued an important reminder to be respectful if you’re visiting the countryside now the weather is warming up. By also ensuring that rural communities, farmers, and fellow visitors can coexist harmoniously.

By following a few simple guidelines, drivers can help preserve the beauty and function of the countryside while avoiding unnecessary risks or disruptions.

Respect Everyone: Drive and Park Considerately

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Country roads can be narrow and winding, requiring extra care when driving. Always slow down, especially near walkers, cyclists, and horse riders. When parking, avoid blocking gateways, driveways, or access points, as these may be crucial for farmers, emergency vehicles, or residents.

Remember to be courteous—share the space, say hello to fellow outdoor enthusiasts, and follow local signs to ensure you stay on designated routes.

Look Out for Livestock and Wildlife

Rural areas are home to farm animals and wildlife that can be easily disturbed by noise and reckless driving. Keep your distance from livestock, and never feed animals, as this can be harmful to their health. If you come across farm machinery or animals being moved, be patient and follow the farmer’s instructions to keep everyone safe.

Driving irresponsibly around horses can land you a £200 fine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When overtaking a horse, drivers must adhere to the Highway Code by reducing their speed to 10mph and maintaining a distance of at least two metres.

Motorists should never attempt to startle the horse by revving the engine or sounding the horn, as this could lead to unpredictable behaviour.

Failure to follow these guidelines, resulting in endangering or alarming the horse, may lead to fines of up to £200 and six penalty points on the driving licence.*

Overtaking Cyclists on Country Lanes

As the weather warms up, more cyclists will be out enjoying the countryside. As a motorist, it’s important to be extra cautious and aware of cyclists when driving on country roads. By following these tips, you can have a pleasant and safe drive while respecting others who are enjoying their time outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pass with at Least 1.5m Clearance: Always give cyclists plenty of space. If the lane is too narrow to pass safely, don’t squeeze by—wait for a more suitable place to overtake. Passing too closely could result in a £100 fine and 3 penalty points on your licence. More serious cases, such as causing distress or danger to the cyclist, can lead to court action and fines of £5,000 or more.

Always give cyclists plenty of space. If the lane is too narrow to pass safely, don’t squeeze by—wait for a more suitable place to overtake. Passing too closely could result in a £100 fine and 3 penalty points on your licence. More serious cases, such as causing distress or danger to the cyclist, can lead to court action and fines of £5,000 or more. Slow Down and Be Patient: Country roads often have blind bends and limited visibility, making it important to overtake cyclists carefully. Slowing down allows for a safer and more controlled manoeuvre.

Country roads often have blind bends and limited visibility, making it important to overtake cyclists carefully. Slowing down allows for a safer and more controlled manoeuvre. Be Prepared for Sudden Stops: Cyclists may need to avoid obstacles like potholes, animals, or debris, so be ready for sudden stops or swerves.

Cyclists may need to avoid obstacles like potholes, animals, or debris, so be ready for sudden stops or swerves. Careless or Dangerous Driving Can result in fines : If you engage in careless or dangerous driving, such as passing a cyclist too closely or failing to yield when required, you could face fines and penalty points. Fines for dangerous driving range from £100 to £2,500, depending on severity. Endangering vulnerable road users like cyclists can result in higher fines, points on your licence, and in some cases, criminal charges.

If you engage in careless or dangerous driving, such as passing a cyclist too closely or failing to yield when required, you could face fines and penalty points. Fines for dangerous driving range from £100 to £2,500, depending on severity. Endangering vulnerable road users like cyclists can result in higher fines, points on your licence, and in some cases, criminal charges. Failure to Give Way: Failing to give way to a cyclist when necessary, could result in a £100 fine and 3 penalty points on your licence.

Failing to give way to a cyclist when necessary, could result in a £100 fine and 3 penalty points on your licence. Dangerous Driving Resulting in Harm: If you cause serious injury to a cyclist through dangerous driving, penalties include unlimited fines, disqualification from driving, and up to 5 years in prison.

By following these guidelines, you can enjoy your time on the road while ensuring the safety and comfort of everyone, including cyclists, and avoid costly penalties.

Driving Safely on Country Roads

Driving in the UK countryside requires adherence to the Countryside Code and awareness of specific road conditions. Always respect speed limits, as rural roads often have a national speed limit of 60 mph, but this is not always a safe speed—adjust according to road conditions. Look out for key road signs, including warnings for sharp bends, livestock crossings, and hidden dips. Many rural roads are narrow, requiring drivers to be prepared to reverse into passing places. Be mindful of pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders, slowing down and giving them plenty of space.

Car.co.uk encourages all motorists to embrace responsible driving and respectful outdoor behaviour as they venture into the countryside this season.

For more driving tips and countryside etiquette, visit www.car.co.uk.

Sources: