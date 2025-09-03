Heartbroken mum demands DPD 'apologise'

A heartbroken mum has demanded DPD 'apologise' after one of their drivers branded her 'ugly' in her delivery confirmation.

Rebecca Starr was excited to receive her parcel on August 2 containing an iPad and clothes for her upcoming holiday to Rome.

But after being handed the parcel by the DPD delivery driver, she says she was shocked to receive three messages that said 'the parcel has been received by Ugly.'

The 38-year-old said the comment knocked her confidence and thinks the driver typed the word in himself.

The mum-of-five doubts the message was a mistake as her name does not resemble the word 'ugly' - and the name had been written on both sections, once in capitals.

Rebecca admitted the message sent her to a 'dark place' and wants to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

Rebecca, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, said: "I went to my door, he handed me the parcel, I had taken the parcel and a bit later that day I got the notification on my phone that I've received the parcel and it said, signed by 'ugly'.

"I was just shocked by what I saw. The interaction was normal. I definitely didn't expect it.

"I definitely think he typed it himself because my name is not 'ugly', it should have been 'signed by Rebecca' not 'signed by ugly'.

"It's not very nice, it upset me a little bit because it made me think that he does this to every person he delivers to.

"It has affected my confidence. It could potentially be a mistake but if it was a mistake it was very careless because he should be reading what he writes before sending it off.

"I don't see how you can mistake my name, Rebecca, to 'ugly'. I've shown it to others and they think it was on purpose.

"At the moment I'm going through a lot and that didn't help me. Seeing that didn't help how I'm feeling. That puts me in a dark place.

"I'm going on holiday next week so it was clothes, a pair of trainers and an iPad. I was excited to receive it and that didn't make me feel good at all. It just knocked my confidence a little bit."

While Rebecca attempted to contact DPD, she claims it is difficult to get through to them and decided to post about the incident online instead.

On her online post, Rebecca said: "%23DPD, do you check your drivers? Because WHAT THE F**k!? The driver wrote my name as UGLY."

The carer said she would like for the company to apologise and to give an explanation about how this could happen.

Rebecca said: "It's really hard to contact DPD and to get through to anybody. I gave up with that whole process and that's when I went online and wrote on their Facebook but I haven't received anything back from them.

"I tried to call them but had no luck with that. I'd like an apology and maybe an explanation as to why that could happen, if it was a mistake and the driver being careless or he put it in himself.

"Because an apology is needed, you can't go around doing things like that because you don't know what people are going through in everyday life."

DPD were contacted for comment and said they were looking into it.