Hey, Chunk! Rare Goonies Script and $39K ring among 2024’s strangest lost luggage items
The iconic 1985 cult film — a childhood favourite for many — was one of the standout entries in this year’s Found Report, published by Unclaimed Baggage, the U.S retailer that receives and resells luggage lost in transit and never reclaimed.
Whether the script was a studio copy, a collector’s edition or a fan reproduction is unclear.
It was found among thousands of bags sent to the company’s processing facility in Scottsboro, Alabama, after airlines failed to reunite them with their owners within the standard 90-day tracing window.
Other items discovered last year included a $39,000 diamond ring, a full suit of armour, a $1,700 luxury pet carrier and a freeze-dried chicken foot. All were packed, checked in, and never retrieved.
Bryan Owens, the firm’s CEO, said: “The world of lost luggage is full of stories to ponder and surprises to behold — some more unexpected than others.
“This year’s finds really capture the imagination.”
Founded in 1970, Unclaimed Baggage is the only business of its kind in the U.S. Once passengers are compensated, unclaimed bags are sent to the company to be sorted for resale, donation or recycling.
Its 50,000-square-foot store has become a tourist destination in its own right.
According to the Bureau of Transportation, airlines handled over 45 million bags in July 2024 alone.
While fewer than 0.05% go permanently unclaimed, the scale still results in thousands of cases being passed on to Unclaimed Baggage each year.
The company has also published its top five discoveries from the past 55 years. These include a pair of real human shrunken heads, the ‘Hoggle’ puppet from Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, a cache of Egyptian artefacts, a live rattlesnake (safely removed), and a 40-carat emerald.
“Left-behind luggage gives us a snapshot of passengers’ lives,” said Sonni Hood, the company’s PR Manager. “Each year, the Found Report connects those snapshots into a bigger picture — showing how we travel, what we value, and how trends shift over time.”
The Top 40 Finds of 2024 were:
- Freeze dried chicken foot
- Addidas and Balenciaga track pants
- Movie script from The Goonies
- 3d printed modular fiddle
- Squash blossom necklace
- Turkish ceremonial headdress
- Toilet seat
- Tooth bedazzling kit
- Glass eye
- Full sheet of uncut $2bills
- Ice Spice Chia pet
- Medieval suit of armour
- Santa on a log with a pumpkin
- Weird Barbie
- Letter signed by Eleanour Roosevelt dated 1944
- Preserved rattle snake in jar of whiskey
- Antique French book on performing exorcisms
- Tibetan singing bowl
- Dom Perignon show helmet
- Silicone butt pads
- Cuckoo clock
- Asian spirit lock necklaces from the 1920s
- 1941 newspaper clipping of the attack on Pearl Harbour
- Pack of authentic Prada crayons
- Steel roman soldier helmet
- Widow’s Mite
- Piece of fordite
- Goat tying dummy
- 6 string portable pocket guitar
- Antique stereoscope slide viewer
- Silicone pregnancy belly
- Handmade wooden masks
- Hawaiian shark tooth weapon
- Glow in the dark drumsticks
- Nam Man Prai Thai amulet
- Ethiopian Begena
- Toilet brush shaped like a cherry
- Antique magician’s top hat
- Antique moustache curler
Story: Belters