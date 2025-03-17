H&M Move launches running collection

H&M Move’s ( https://www2.hm.com/en_gb/ladies/sport/running.html) new S/S 2025 running collection caters to athletes, weekend joggers, and athleisure enthusiasts alike. Offering a versatile wardrobe of clean-cut running essentials, it features lightweight jackets and voluminous hoodies, seamlessly paired with streamlined tops, leggings, and shorts for a dynamic, high-impact silhouette.

“It’s all about striking the right balance between function and fashion, where every technical detail enhances the look, feel, and performance of the garment. Our goal is to redefine the running experience, ensuring every run feels effortless and empowering,” says Marie Fredros, Head of Design at H&M Move.

H&M Move's signature fabrics deliver optimal comfort, fit, and functionalities: DryMove™ is both moisture-wicking and breathable, while ShapeMove™ provides targeted support in women’s leggings, tops, and bras.

Thoughtfully integrated details - such as towel loops, gel pockets, and reflective accents - enhance practicality while allowing freedom of movement.

The women’s collection embraces a minimalist aesthetic, expressed in shades of storm blue, stone beige, and white.

Key pieces include short ShapeMove™ running tights featuring a large waistband pocket, a short-sleeved ShapeMove™ zip jacket, and double-layered running shorts - all crafted from DryMove™ fabric to keep you comfortably dry on every run.

Men’s running styles feature a refined colour palette of grey-mélange, black, and white, punctuated by an energising pop of neon pink.

DryMove™ vest tops in functional mesh and DryMove™ running shorts with advanced performance detailing, pair perfectly with the collection’s sleeveless hoodies, multi-pocket running vests, and shatterproof sunglasses.

The H&M Move running collection is available now in selected H&M stores and online. Prices range from £8.99 - £44.99.

