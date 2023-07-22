The Jacobite, best known for appearing Harry Potter films has been cancelled over safety concerns

The iconic Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter film series, is currently not running due to safety fears. Safety inspectors raised concerns regarding issues with the locking of the doors.

They say this issue has put people at risk of falling out of the carriages or getting hit whilst leaning out of the windows. The train was set to resume this week, but an unannounced visit by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) inspection team found issues of concern.

The steam train in question is called the Jacobite and regularly travels around the Scottish Highlands, carrying hundreds of Harry Potter fanatics to capture a small part of the movie or book.

The most famous part of the journey is a trip over the Glenfinnan viaduct, which is famous for appearing in the Harry Potter films. You’ll recognise it from the scene where Ron and Harry stole Ron’s dad’s car and flew it up to catch the train.

The train runs on the West Highland line between Fort William and Mallaig. It needs an exemption granted by the (ORR) which allows it to still ride. But the ORR has unfortunately deemed it unsafe.