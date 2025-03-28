Holiday Harmony: How South-West residents balance digital life and natural connection on holiday

Garry Nelson

South-West residents have developed a distinctive "nature-first" approach to holiday wellbeing for 2025 that challenges traditional travel patterns.

New research from InsureandGo reveals the region's holidaymakers are 6% more likely than the national average to actively balance beach relaxation with cultural experiences, while reporting significantly lower family tension when abroad.

Nearly one in five say they can completely disconnect digitally for their entire holiday – double the rate of Londoners – suggesting their coastal lifestyle has cultivated a naturally healthier relationship with technology and recovery.

South West – standout travel statistics

· South-West residents are 6% more likely than the national average to prioritise cultural experiences over beach relaxation (16% vs. 10% nationally).

· Only 7% report family tension on holiday – 30% lower than the national average and less than half the rate in London (11%).

· Nearly 1 in 5 (19%) can completely disconnect digitally for their entire holiday – compared to just 1 in 10 Londoners.

· 44% use holidays specifically to escape their daily to-do list – making the South-West one of the top regions for using travel as mental health maintenance.

Natural immersion: The South West approach

With a strong affinity for nature-based experiences, South-West residents demonstrate a travel philosophy that values authentic environmental connection. Their preference for self-directed holidays reveals a desire for genuine experiences rather than packaged tourism.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo comments: "South-West holidaymakers have developed an intuitive wellbeing approach that mirrors their coastal environment. Their ability to disconnect digitally while maintaining a deep connection to natural settings creates a uniquely effective recovery strategy. By prioritising meaningful experiences over holiday logistics, they're demonstrating a sophisticated understanding of how environment shapes mental wellbeing."

“At InsureandGo, we recognise that people want stress-free holidays, which is why we make it easy for our customers to get the comprehensive cover they need. Holidays are all about relaxing and being worry-free – and we recommend UK holidaymakers get comprehensive cover to avoid unwanted headaches when abroad.”