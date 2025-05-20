10 garden plants that bees love – backed by a biodiversity specialist

Bee hotels can be built using materials like untreated wood, hollow stems, or even recycled plastic bottles

In celebration of World Bee Day today, Helen Nyul, Group Head of Biodiversity at David Wilson Homes, has shared some expert advice for encouraging more pollinators into your garden.

As Helen explains, Pollinators like bees, butterflies, and moths play a crucial role in any garden environment by transferring pollen from one flower to another, enabling plants to reproduce and produce seeds and fruits.

“Unfortunately, the UK has lost 97% of its wildflower meadows since the 1930s, equal to the size of 7.5 million acres – that’s an area roughly one and a half times the size of Wales.

“To help combat this decline and the impact on pollinators, it’s highly recommended to plant pollinator-friendly plants in the garden. Even a small, untouched patch of wildflowers and long grass can create a valuable mini meadow for wildlife and pollinators, from bees to butterflies.

Bees are most attracted to blue, violet, and ultraviolet (UV) wavelengths

“For example, if all 20 million gardens in the UK had a wildflower space of two metres squared, that would add up to over five thousand football pitches.

“Thankfully, many pollinator-friendly plants are easy to grow and maintain, and nearly all are perennials – meaning they come back year after year.”

The top 10 garden plants to attract bees

1. Lavender

Lavender is an evergreen shrub with narrow, silvery-green leaves and spikes of fragrant purple flowers. It typically blooms in late spring to early summer, and it is highly attractive to bees and butterflies.

2. Marjoram (Oregano)

Majoram is a tender perennial herb with soft, oval leaves and small white or pink flowers. It too blooms late spring to early summer and is very attractive for both bees and other insects.

3. Michaelmas Daisy

This is a perennial flower that blooms later in the summer season with daisy-like flowers in purple, pink, blue, or white. They provide an excellent source of nectar for both bees and butterflies.

4. Marigold

Marigolds are known for their bright yellow, orange, and red flowers and can come in a French or African variety. They bloom from late spring and are great at attracting pollinators.

5. Hyacinth

Hyacinths are spring-blooming flowers with a dense, fragrant flower spike in either pink, purple, white, blue, or yellow. They are perfect for attracting early-season pollinators like bees thanks to their strong fragrance.

6. Sunflower

As the name suggests, Sunflowers usually bloom throughout the summer season and are made up of large yellow flower heads. They are fantastic at attracting bees and also birds, thanks to the seeds they drop.

7. Catmint

Catmint is an aromatic perennial with grey-green foliage and lavender-blue flower spikes. It usually blooms in the late spring and is great for attracting bees and butterflies. Cats are also often drawn to the scent.

8. Geranium

Geranium flowers, with their delicate petals in shades of pink, purple, blue, and white, offer a soft, inviting presence in gardens and wild meadows alike. Their shallow, open blooms make nectar easily accessible, attracting a variety of bees, especially bumblebees and solitary species.

9. Foxglove

Foxglove Digitalis have tall flower spikes with purple, pink and white flowers. Many are ‘biennials’, which means they germinate in year one, form a rosette of leaves and then flower and die in year two. Don’t be alarmed though, you can scatter the thousands of tiny seeds that are left.

10. Helenium

Helenium flowers are vibrant daisy-like blooms that burst with fiery shades of yellow, orange, and red, making them a striking presence in late summer gardens. Their domed centres are rich with nectar and pollen, drawing in bees by the dozens.

Another great tip for planting is to include purple-coloured flowers in the garden. This is because bees can see the colour purple more clearly than any other colour.

How to create a bee hotel

“Now that bees are attracted to your garden, you can go a step further and give them a shelter and nesting site. Unlike the more widely known bumblebee and honeybee, most of our bees do not make colonies but are actually solitary.

“Bee hotels can be built using materials like untreated wood, hollow stems, or even recycled plastic bottles and are a great way to encourage solitary bees to inhabit your garden and help with pollination."