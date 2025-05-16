10 quick and easy ways to keep cool in an apartment during warm weather

Tips and tricks from Grainger plc come as soaring temperatures forecast
Prepare for the weather and use equipment effectively to beat the heat this summer, experts say

As Brits are enjoying this beautiful summer weather it’s never been more important to have a cool home to retreat to when you need a little break from the heat.

We all know keeping cool in warm weather can be difficult, but that’s especially true for those living in an apartment or flat with limited ventilation.

Help is here however, and nobody is better equipped to provide advice than the housing experts at Grainger plc, the UK’s largest provider of private rental homes.

Lewis Morris, Senior Resident Services Manager at Grainger’s The Silver Yard development in Birmingham, has put together a list of ten things to help those beat the heat this summer.

  • Install internal blinds or curtains

Investing in blackout curtains or thermal blinds to block out intense sunlight and reduce heat gain. Alternatively, instead of blackout curtains, light-coloured fabrics can be used to reflect the heat rather than absorb it.

  • Using fans effectively

Fans are a must. Position them at open windows so they push out the warm air or draw in the cooler air in the evenings. If your apartment has windows on opposite sides, then use fans to circulate the air to create a breeze throughout your apartment.

  • Suitable bedding

Use breathable materials such as cotton to help stay cool as you sleep. Additionally, cooling mattress toppers and using a duvet with a lower tog should also be considered.

  • Limit Heat Producing Sources

Many devices we use will give off heat when they are plugged in. Unplugging electronics that are not used will help to reduce some of that heat.

  • Using LED bulbs

LED bulbs are an excellent choice for keeping your apartment cooler during the summer. Unlike traditional bulbs which waste a lot of energy by producing heat, LED bulbs are highly energy-efficient and convert most of their energy into light rather than heat.

  • Furniture Arrangement

If possible, furniture should be kept away from windows to help the air flow better. Placing furniture directly in front of windows can obstruct fresh air flow and limit the effectiveness of natural ventilation.

  • Keep doors open

Leaving internal doors open is an effective way to maintain consistent airflow throughout your apartment. By allowing air to move freely between rooms, you can avoid creating hot spots and ensure a more even temperature distribution throughout your home.

  • Use natural ventilation techniques

Take advantage where possible of natural ventilation to keep your apartment cooler. During the early morning and late evenings, outside temperatures are lower, so open windows to allow cooler air to flow through your home.

  • Wear suitable clothing

Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing that are made of natural fabrics is an absolute must during spells of hot weather. Avoid wearing tight fabrics, as they can trap heat and moisture against your skin, increasing your core temperature.

  • Cool water

Staying hydrated and cool is essential during hot weather. Taking cold showers is a quick way to lower your body temperature and refresh yourself, while drinking water helps maintain hydration. You could also provide quick relief during the day by using a small spray bottle filled with chilled water to mist yourself.

Lewis Morris said: “As temperatures rise, it’s important to adopt practical measures to ensure your living space remains comfortable. Simple steps like adjusting your routine or making small changes at home can make a significant difference in how you experience the heat.

“At Grainger, we are committed to helping our residents maintain a pleasant living environment all year-round, providing support and guidance to ensure our homes are a sanctuary, even in the hottest weather.”

For more information, visit: https://www.graingerplc.co.uk/.

