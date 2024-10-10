1.2 million homeowners live on a ‘building site’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home renovations have turned from a dream into a nightmare for 1.2 million homeowners, who are currently living with stalled construction projects.

Almost half (49 per cent) of homeowners worry that the incomplete work is dangerous or could cause injury for those living in the property. Two thirds (66 per cent) said they purchased their property with the intention of renovating it, but 58 per cent of homeowners with stalled projects say they now regret ever starting. Three quarters (75 per cent) say they have found the experience overwhelming, and almost two thirds (62 per cent) say the project has caused them significant stress.

It is perhaps not surprising that project costs were found to be the biggest factor leading to renovations grinding to a halt. Almost a third of people (31 per cent) said that they ran out of money and 28 per cent said that costs increased beyond what was affordable to them. Over a fifth (22 per cent) admitted they had either fired their builder, or that their builder had walked off the job. Running out of enthusiasm was the reason for 22 per cent of projects stalling, while 17 per cent said once they started the project they unearthed bigger problems that needed to be fixed before moving onto the next phase.

Incomplete renovations often leave people living in difficult circumstances. A quarter of those with stalled projects (26 per cent) are living in a caravan or temporary accommodation because their home is uninhabitable. Thirteen per cent of those with unfinished renovation and construction say that their home isn’t weatherproof, so can’t live there. One in six have one or more boarded up windows and a further 16 per cent were restricted to what meals they can cook at home.

Over half (57 per cent) of those with stalled projects remain optimistic that the project will be completed in the next year, with 40 per cent claiming to be finishing it up themselves. However, 22 per cent say it will be over a year before the work is finished and eight per cent admit that they are unsure if it will ever be completed.

Dan Simson, Head of Direct Line Home Insurance said: “With many homeowners looking for ways to adapt their houses to fit their changing circumstances, it is no surprise that many decide to take on a renovation project. Living with unfinished renovations and building work can be stressful, especially if this results in needing to move into temporary accommodation, whilst the project is being completed.

“If you’re looking to start a renovation project, it’s recommended that you speak with your home insurance provider before work begins to let them know what the plans are, in case this has any impact on your insurance cover, particularly if the home is due to be unoccupied for a prolonged period of time.”