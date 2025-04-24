40% of Brits try DIY for a sense of satisfaction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brand-new YouGov survey reveals that 44% take on the challenge of DIY for a sense of accomplishment.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wunda Group, specialists in underfloor heating and smart controls commissioned the YouGov research and surveyed the nation’s attitudes to DIY around the house. It found:

44% of homeowners in the UK are inspired to try a DIY project to gain a feeling of accomplishment.

52% of 25- 34 year olds complete home improvement tasks to feel a sense of achievement, compared to less than half of older Millennials, Gen-X and Boomer age groups.

64% of homeowners are put off DIY due to a lack of skill and knowledge.

73% of UK homeowners would feel comfortable doing painting and decorating their own homes if they had to do a DIY job.

Statistics from the survey show that there is a generational divide in attitudes. 25–34-year-olds homeowners in UK are driven to try their hand at home improvement tasks as 52% aim to feel a sense of accomplishment once finishing the task. Older homeowners find it easier to pay to a professional to get job done, with 36% of 35–44-year-olds and 33% of 55+ year olds relying on tradespeople.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

44% of homeowners in the UK are inspired to try a DIY project to gain a feeling of accomplishment.

Insights from the Wunda Group and YouGov study show that 64% of UK homeowners admit to not having the knowledge or skills required to undertake a DIY project. A fear of injury also lingers in the nation’s mind, with 18% stopping themselves from undertaking a DIY home project to stay out of harm’s way, while 7% claim keeping the peace and avoiding arguments is their number one reason for downing tools.

Sam Jump, Product Manager at Wunda Group, says: “Working on the home can look like a difficult task and doing it yourself can seem daunting at first - even professionals must assess everything before they begin.

"Although most Brits feel like they lack the skills to renovate their homes, we believe that new innovative products designed with DIY in mind, along with increased access to information through social media means many tasks are capable of being completed to a high standard – even underfloor heating! DIY is incredibly helpful because not only does it save money, but you can ensure that the job is done to your own satisfaction. Whether you are doing DIY because of cost concerns or to relax your mind like Gen-Z, at Wunda we know showing the public easy ways to conquer big tasks is the way to get more people confident about trying it themselves.”