5 Surprising Ways a Tea Bag Can Keep Your Home Fresh This Summer

Tea bags are hygroscopic, which means they have the ability to absorb excess moisture directly from the air. Plus, the natural tannins found especially in black tea can help neutralise unpleasant odours, making them an eco-friendly and affordable tool to freshen up your home.

Ryan Fitzgerald, home expert and the owner of Raleigh Realty shares 5 ways a teabag can keep your house smelling fresh this summer:

Hack #1: Vacuum Cleaner

Place a dry, unused black tea bag inside your vacuum’s dustbin or bag before cleaning. As you vacuum, the natural tannins in the tea help absorb musty air and neutralise lingering odours throughout your home. It also releases a subtle, pleasant tea scent while you clean. Replace the tea bag every 1–2 months for best results.

Hack #2: Rubbish Bin

Drop a dry tea bag at the bottom of your rubbish bin, underneath the bin liner. The tea bag absorbs unpleasant smells and moisture, helping to keep odours under control between bin changes. Use herbal varieties like mint or lemon for a fresh twist.

Hack #3: Refrigerator

Place one or two dry tea bags on a small dish or open container and leave them at the back of your fridge. They’ll absorb excess humidity and help eliminate strong food odours, like cheese, onions, or leftovers. Replace weekly or as needed.

Hack #4: Cupboards

Pop a dry tea bag into each shoe or in the corners of your shoe cupboard or wardrobe to help absorb foot odour and moisture. The bags work silently in the background to keep your storage areas fresh and dry. This is especially great for gym shoes, boots, and small spaces.

Hack #5: Car

Slip a dry tea bag under the seat, in the glove box, or door pocket of your car. It will neutralise stale odours from food, pets, or dampness, and the effect can last for weeks. For a scent boost, use a mint or citrus-flavoured tea bag.