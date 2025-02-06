5 ways to be the housemate everyone wants to share with in 2025

Quintain Living, Wembley Park

Rental homes operator Quintain Living, which manages over 3,390 homes to rent in Wembley Park, of which almost a quarter are rented by sharers, offers five top tips to help with household harmony in 2025.

Students and young professionals choose to share accommodation for a range of financial and social reasons. But sharing a home isn’t always a harmonious experience, even when everyone goes into the arrangement with the best of intentions. Everything from different schedules to differing opinions of what constitutes a ‘clean’ home (and who should be responsible for achieving that hallowed status) can cause challenges.

1. Look out for each other

There are plenty of pressures on young people today, from the need for students to do well academically to young professionals juggling the responsibilities of a job and managing a home. Taking a proactive approach to looking out for your housemates can help. Sometimes, a well-timed cup of tea and a sympathetic ear make all the difference. It’s easy to do, doesn’t cost anything and can make everyone in the home happier. Make sure you have each other’s numbers, too, so you can always get hold of each other if needed.

2. Keep it clean

Everyone benefits when kitchens and bathrooms are kept clean. Chores might not be top of sharers’ priority lists but agreeing a rota for keeping things neat and tidy can be a big contributor to a happy home. From scrubbing the sink to putting out the recycling, be clear on who’s doing what and when.

Having a home you love can make a big difference when it comes to feeling motivated to clean it. Living in the Build to Rent sector has become popular with students and young professionals in recent years. Build to Rent homes are modern, professionally managed and come with a variety of shared social spaces, so you have amenities such as a gym and residents’ lounge within the building to use whenever you choose. According to Knight Frank’s 2024 Student Accommodation Survey, 76% of students who live in Build to Rent homes report being extremely or somewhat satisfied with their accommodation (compared to 70% of those living in the private rented sector).

In Wembley Park, Build to Rent homes at Quintain Living’s The Robinson are ideal for sharers. Its four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartments provide plenty of space for everyone (and everyone can take responsibility for keeping their own bathroom spick and span!). Bright, bold kitchen colour schemes and the outstanding quality of the accommodation provides plenty of inspiration for keeping everything in good order. The building is also home to an outstanding range of quirky amenities, from the rooftop sun loungers and juice bar to its welcoming lounge with taxi coffee station (reached via a seven-metre slide from the roof terrace).

3. Talk about bills

From utility bills to everyday essentials, when you share accommodation, you all have to chip in. Nobody wants to be squabbling about finances when you’re in danger of running out of bread, milk and toilet roll. By talking about bills, researching what you need to pay for and planning ahead, you can all budget appropriately.

Build to Rent homes can help here too. In Repton Gardens, access to an on-site gym, residents’ lounge and beautiful central garden with BBQs is all included in the rent. Quintain Living’s ‘plug and play’ approach to renting also means that everything from utilities to internet access is already set up and working the moment you arrive. No spending hours on hold to speak to someone in a call centre then waiting weeks for your broadband connection – just speeds of 250 mbps in every apartment (with the option to upgrade easily if required). Like The Robinson, Repton Gardens has a select number of four-bedroom apartments designed specifically for sharers, where each resident enjoys the luxury of having their own bathroom.

4. Make it easy

Sharing a home can be easy right from the outset – when you know where to look and what to look for. To start, write down a list of what’s important to everyone who’s going to be living in your shared home, then seek out a property that’s the best fit. There are plenty of options out there. In Wembley Park alone, for example, Quintain Living has six distinct developments to choose from, each bursting with personality and packed with unique social spaces. It means everyone can find the perfect home in which to enjoy a harmonious life.

Embracing the power of technology can be part of this easy renting experience, even before you get your keys. At Quintain Living, you can book a Live Virtual Group Viewing online in seconds. All would-be sharers can join the viewing from wherever they happen to be, with two members of the Quintain Living leasing team spending 45 minutes touring the chosen building, social spaces and available apartments. The members of the team will also talk through practical details, from pricing to the reservation process. Video tours are also available on the Quintain Living website, while self-guided tours are open to those keen to see the apartments in person, ensuring that sharers can easily experience their new home for the first time in whatever format suits them best.

5. Have a ‘housedate’ night

Many couples swear by date nights when it comes to keeping the romance alive. For sharers seeking serenity, spending time together on a regular basis, doing activities that the entire household enjoys, can be a huge help. Activities need to take everyone’s budget into account, so that nobody feels excluded.

Quintain Living can certainly help here. Its diverse, year-round calendar of events is open to residents and their family and friends, with many events held at no cost or low cost. Movie nights, holistic healing workshops, paint and prosecco classes, resident parties and a huge range of other activities ensure that sharers can always find an event that aligns with their interests.

Living in a location such as Wembley Park is also invaluable when it comes to scheduling affordable ‘housedates’. The beautiful expanse of Union Park is the perfect spot for a household picnic on warm days, while the outstanding array of affordable street food at BOXPARK is there to enjoy year-round. BOXPARK also hosts a regular schedule of music, comedy and creative events that have plenty of appeal to local sharers, while anyone who signs up to the One Wembley Park app will instantly qualify for a free session at More Yoga and more special offers and discounts.

“The Build to Rent sector has much to offer sharers. It provides an easy rental experience, high-quality homes in excellent locations and amenities that can be a major boost to satisfaction levels. All of this supports a more positive and productive sharing experience.”

Danielle Bayless, Chief Operating Officer, Quintain Living

For more information on Quintain Living or to book a viewing, visit www.quintainliving.com, @quintainliving on Instagram or call 020 3151 1927.