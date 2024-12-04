5 ways to maximise space in your apartment this festive season

Housing experts share top tips to make the most of your living space

Five practical ways to maximise space and ensure a comfortable stay during Christmas. Housing experts share top tips to make the most of your living space.

As the holiday season approaches, millions are preparing to deck their homes out with Christmas trees and festive displays.

For renters in urban apartments, where space might be limited, making the most of every corner becomes essential – especially if you’re welcoming friends and family through the door.

Fortunately, with some thoughtful adjustments, it can be easy to create a warm, spacious environment that everyone can enjoy.

Sarah Regan, Senior Resident Services Manager at Grainger plc’s Millwright Place and Hawkins & George in Bristol, has shared five practical tips on how best to maximise your apartment space and ensure your home is ready for the festive season.

1. Multipurpose furniture

One of the easiest ways to create more space is by opting for multifunctional furniture. Sofa beds, foldable tables, and nesting stools can all help transform your apartment into a guest-friendly space without cluttering it up.

2. Declutter and organise

Visits during the holiday are the perfect excuse to declutter and get organised. This is a great opportunity to create more storage space by clearing out old items and finding creative storage solutions, such as under-bed drawers or floating shelves. This will ensure guests have plenty of room for their belongings while keeping your apartment neat and functional.

3. Create a cosy guest corner

If you don’t have a separate guest room, carve out a dedicated corner for your visitors. You may want to consider setting up a comfortable air mattress or a sofa bed in the living room with soft throws, pillows, and good lighting. This will help create a welcoming space without the need for extra room.

4. Making use of vertical space

Maximising vertical space can make a significant difference in a small apartment. Tall bookshelves, wall hooks, or even over-the-door storage can help you to store items while also keeping the floor clear. This is particularly helpful when accommodating family, as it opens more floor space for children to play and move around.

5. Secure loose wires and cables

Use cable clips or cord organisers to ensure wires and cables are in order, this will keep your apartment tidy while also minimising fall hazards for everyone, especially older relatives and young children.

Sarah said: “Maximising space in an apartment can be a challenge, especially at Christmas when your home is kitted out with decorations.

“However, with a few smart choices, you can make the space feel more open and welcoming.

“Multifunctional furniture and creative storage solutions can help transform your home for the holidays, making sure there is room for everyone.

“At Grainger, we understand the importance of flexibility and functionality in modern living spaces and with well-designed apartments and adaptable layouts.

“That’s why our properties are built to help you create a comfortable home for everyone, especially during the festive period.”

