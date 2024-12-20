6 subtle touches that will turn your house into a fully festive home

The words ‘Christmas’ and ‘subtle’ aren’t often found in the same sentence, but you don’t need to drench your house in coloured lights, inflatable reindeer, and fake snow to feel the festive spirit.

A few subtle additions and changes to your normal décor is all it takes to create an elegant and, yes, subtle Christmas interior, one which will give you all the warm and fuzzy feelings of the season without the need for tacky decorations.

Muted Christmas colours

Christmas is a colourful time of year, full of deep greens, bright reds, and shining gold. But that doesn’t mean you need to dress your home in garish, synthetic shades.

Weave Christmas colours through your house in small ways, such as red-fringed tablecloths, pine-green cushion covers, throws and blankets in shades of plum or snowy white. Take the time to look around your home and see which everyday décor items can be replaced with more colourful alternatives, ones which can easily be packed away after new year.

A festive table

The dining table is at the centre of Christmas celebrations, so make that the focus of your decorating.

Picking a theme, such as ‘winter wonderland’ will give you guidance for how to dress the table. A crisp white tablecloth and napkins, gleaming silver cutlery, small bottles filled withsprigs of holly, towering white candles, and a centrepiece consisting of a simple glass bowl filled with fairy lights will create a festive impression which is sure to wow your dinner guests.

Use of light

Light is the most powerful tool in interior design, so use it to turn your home into a warm and welcoming sanctuary from the foul winter weather.

Candles are an easy way to bring festive cosiness to a room, as are a few strategically placed strings of colourless fairy lights. If you have dimmer switches, keep the lights downlow, or opt for side lamps over ceiling lights for greater atmosphere. To make things even cosier, cover your lamp shades in sheer fabric for extra colour.

Seasonal plant life

The Christmas tree may be the star of festive plant life, but it needn’t be the only greenery you bring to your home at this time of year.

There are many wonderful winter plants available during the darker months, from bright red and green poinsettia to fresh white cyclamen, to flowers like azalea, which prefer a bit ofcoolness and shade.

Any one of these plants will help enlighten your home with beauty and fragrance.

Fill the house with fragrance

Speaking of fragrance, the most subtle yet evocative way to fill your home with the Christmas spirit is through aroma.

Use scented candles, diffusers, and room sprays to summon those classic Christmas scents, like mulled wine, sharp pine, cinnamon, and gingerbread. Not only will it make yourhome feel more festive and welcoming, but it will also help you recapture those ghosts of Christmases past.

Get crafty

Christmas may be a time of consumption, but it is also a time for the homemade, the artisan, and the unique.

So don’t be afraid to keep your hands busy. Try weaving your own wreath, creating your own table centrepieces, and crafting a few of your own decorations. Use online guides to help you. It gives you total control over your festive décor, is a rewarding and enjoyable Christmas activity, and you may end up surprising yourself with something truly beautiful.

