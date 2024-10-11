6 ways to cosy up your space this autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Expert shares top tips to invite some stylish warmth into your space this season

The autumn months are upon us, as the evenings draw in, clocks fall back, and we embrace pumpkin spice season.

With temperatures dropping, it’s time to give our homes a cosy makeover.

Experts in creating comfortable spaces for our homes and gardens, Resident Style Advisor at Kettler (www.kettler.co.uk), Nazia Irfan, has shared her six top tips to invite some stylish warmth into your space this autumn...

Cosy up your space this autumn

1. Glow up

Autumn and candles go hand in hand, as the ideal way too quickly introduce ambient light into any room or garden. They can be used on tabletops, mantlepieces or desks to add a flickering glow. For extra impact, add an assortment of candles down the centre of a table to create a centrepiece effect. It takes only a matter of minutes to set up and create, so rather than reserve it just for celebrations or dinner parties, why not make every autumn mealtime an extra bit magical. For a super safe, smoke-free candle, we love the Tenderflame range. Revolutionising candle flames, they produce ‘the cleanest ambient flame in the world’ – meaning no smoke, soot or odour is produced – a great sustainable choice for a greener home.

2. Seasonal switch up

The start of a new month and new season is the ideal opportunity for a home reset and refresh. A natural point in the year to give rooms a detox after a summer of entertaining at home, holidays and time outdoors, it’s a good approach to take inside and outside your home. A sudden change in weather can often mean the enjoyment of dining al fresco stops abruptly and dining sets are left as we last used them. Giving your outdoor furniture and garden space a thorough tidy and clean can prepare it for the colder months to come. It can provide an opportunity to move outdoor garden furniture indoors into conservatories or garden rooms to add extra seating and lounging areas during the colder months. The beauty of Kettler furniture is that is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. This can be especially useful when homes naturally have more guests visiting over Christmas. Garden furniture could be the backdrop for festive family games!

Cosy up your space this autumn

3. Winter prep

It might sound obvious but taking steps to protect your garden furniture during winter months will keep it from being exposed to the elements. This will protect it from things that can cause damage, such as frost, tree sap and bird droppings. If you can’t store furniture away in a dry place, a hard-wearing fitted cover is just what you need. Between autumn and early spring, simply remove the sofa cushions and store them indoors, then cover furniture securely, taking care to position the cover so that water can’t pool on the surface.

Depending on the size of your outdoor space, a storage box can be a welcome addition during the colder months. Opt for a waterproof design which is rustproof, as you can then have peace of mind it can be left outside all year round without deteriorating.

4. Warm lighting

Cosy up your space this autumn

By the end of October, the sun will set before 5pm, meaning less opportunities to spend time outdoors in the daylight after a working day. However, with some clever outdoor heating, you can quickly warm up your garden to make it a space you can spend time in after the sun goes down. There are different sizes and styles to choose from, for small spaces a tabletop version is ideal and can easily be moved around. A standing floor lamp can be placed in a corner of your patio, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor style.

5. Layer up

Just as our daily outfits adjust to the cooler temperatures and start to incorporate added layers such as jumpers and cardigans, we can elevate the comfort factor at home by taking the same approach outdoors. Treat garden lounge areas as you would living rooms, either using outdoor cushions or on dry days and evenings borrowing cushions and throws from inside. Introducing soft textures and tactile fabrics will instantly soften the setup, making it a cosy inviting space to curl up in with a good book, hot chocolate or pumpkin-spiced cuppa on sunny autumn mornings.

6. Gather round the firepit

Cosy up your space this autumn

The traditional season for bonfires and candles, a firepit is the perfect way to extend the use of your garden. A fire pit not only encourages your visitors to stay longer but crowding around a fire is also a lovely way to end the night. There are several styles to choose from to suit the size of your outdoor space. These include smaller tabletop designs, stone square freestanding firepits, round smokeless Tenderflame eco-friendly firepits which can be used indoors and out and wall-mounted designs. Creating a centrepiece for social gatherings, they provide warmth, and a campfire feel for cosy conversations around the fire.

For more information and to shop the full range, visit the Kettler website.