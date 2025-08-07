A view to kill for: Historic barn on Thomas Cromwell’s former estate up for grabs

Raffle House’s £2.5m Historic Dream Home sits on South Warwickshire land owned by King Henry VIII’s chief minister at the time of his beheading.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Thanks to Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall trilogy and the resulting TV adaptations, the grisly tale of Thomas Cromwell’s execution is well known.

Accused of heresy and treason, a key factor in King Henry VIII having his right-hand man beheaded was his unhappiness about Cromwell’s matchmaking skills after he arranged his unsuccessful marriage to Anne of Cleves.

But it didn’t take long until the bloodthirsty king suffered remorse and within months he’s said to have questioned the motives of Cromwell’s accusers.

There's a stunning German-made kitchen

And rightly so, as chief among those who gave evidence against him was Sir George Throckmorton, the owner of a neighbouring estate who’d long coveted Cromwell’s property.

Sure enough, after Cromwell was executed, Throckmorton swooped in and bought the estate at a bargain price.

A prime reason the member of parliament was so jealous of his neighbour’s land was its elevated setting, with parts of the estate sitting 350ft above sea level.

On a good day, the property offers views over the five counties of Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire.

The property has four stylish bedrooms, which come complete with all furnishings

And the stunning £2.5m Historic Dream Home that’s top prize in Raffle House’s upcoming draw has been designed to make the most of the lofty position.

The 4,000-sq ft home has an upside-down layout, with the kitchen and living space on the upper floor and cosy mezzanine areas above to capitalise on the very highest viewpoints.

Converted from an agricultural building less than 10 years ago for the most recent owners, no expense was spared in turning what was once a farm building into a modern home spread over three floors.

If features a hand-made clay tiled roof, underfloor heating, a floating oak and glass staircase and an automated lighting, music and heating system.

Thanks to its elevated position, the property offers stunning views over the local landscape

The Grade-II listed property tastefully blends the old and the new, with exposed original beams adding character to features such as the high-end German kitchen.

There’s one bedroom on the first floor, while downstairs is home to the spacious master and two further bedrooms, two bathrooms, a utility room and a grand triple-height reception hall.

As added bonuses, there’s also a separate annex with a bedroom and its own kitchen and bathroom, as well as a garage and a series of outdoor storerooms.

Set on just over half an acre on a gated estate of 10 homes, the property is part of a small community that is today far more harmonious than in Tudor times.

Located just four miles from Alcester and eight miles from Stratford-upon-Avon, the house is also within easy reach of both London and Birmingham.

In addition to the property itself, Raffle House also throws in all the stylish furnishings, as well as covering stamp duty costs and legal fees, so the lucky winner will be able to move in without spending a penny. They will also have the option to take the cash equivalent of the home’s value if preferred.

