A wedding to remember at Churchill Living’s Charles Lodge in Evesham

Lola and Ryan's wedding reception at Charles Lodge with grandparents Stanley and Jenny Copp

A wedding day is one of life’s most special milestones and for one local couple, it became even more meaningful thanks to the welcoming community and beautiful surroundings of Churchill Living’s Charles Lodge in Evesham.

When owners Stanley and Jenny Copp moved into one of Churchill’s new cottages, they never imagined it would also become the perfect venue for their granddaughter’s wedding reception. With the wedding initially planned to take place in their former home, the couple were considering delaying their move until Sales Executive Jo suggested an alternative, hosting the celebration at the Lodge itself.

“Lola and Ryan were delighted when they saw what was available,” said Mr and Mrs Copp. “The communal Owners’ Lounge, beautiful garden and Guest Suite all at a very modest price. The on-site facilities sealed the deal.”

The couple were full of praise for the Churchill team. “Jo and Dawn, the Lodge Manager, were both so enthusiastic and bent over backwards to ensure we all had a successful wedding reception and a very happy day.”

Churchill’s apartments and cottages in Evesham offer a blend of independent living with a strong sense of community and convenience. Bewick Court features an exclusive collection of seven two-bedroom cottages, while Charles Lodge comprises 49 one and two-bedroom apartments, designed for the over 60s, set within landscaped gardens and complete with an elegant Owners’ Lounge for socialising.

David Meachem, Sales & Marketing Director for Churchill’s Central division said: “Seeing families come together and create new memories is exactly what Churchill Living is all about. It’s wonderful to see our communal spaces being used in this way, not just for day-to-day living, but for life’s most joyful occasions too.”

Located just a short walk from Evesham’s town centre, Charles Lodge and Bewick Court are ideally placed to enjoy everything this picturesque market town has to offer. From peaceful riverside walks and historic abbey grounds to local farmers’ markets and cultural attractions like The Regal Cinema and Evesham Arts Centre, the area combines traditional charm with modern convenience.

With homes designed for comfort, security and a friendly community ready to welcome new neighbours, Churchill’s Evesham developments continue to prove they’re more than just a place to live, they’re a place to celebrate life.