Ace-Worthy Homes: How Tennis Courts Define Modern Luxury Living

Stunning Property In Son Vida With Panoramic View Over The Bay Of Palma

With the much-anticipated Wimbledon Tennis Championships underway, there is a ripple of excitement from tennis fans across the globe, but is there such thing as the Grand Slam property effect? Luxury property marketplace, JamesEdition, share insight into how tennis courts are defining modern day luxury living and where courtside properties are dominating.

Despite many racket sports proving popular, tennis continues to be the priority search interest amongst luxury real estate markets.

European trends

Southern Europe showcases the best collection of European real estate with tennis courts. The consistent listings with tennis amenities, from Portugal’s Algarve to Italy’s coastal developments, emphasises the demand and indicates where high net worth individuals are focusing their investments.

European example property listings:

Price: £1,095,620

Experience exceptional living on Marbella’s prestigious Golden Mile, an exclusive area renowned for its enviable lifestyle and proximity to iconic landmarks on the Costa del Sol. Nestled among high-end residential communities, this beautifully recently modernized and completely re-decorated penthouse is just a 5-minute walk from the beach and near renowned spots such as Marbella Club. Contemporary amenities include an elegant pool, jacuzzi and tennis court.

Price: £21,475,432

Due to its size and unique location in Son Vida, this magnificent property offers not only total privacy but also panoramic views of incomparable beauty. It blends in completely with nature and is a dreamlike place from where you may enjoy the incredible sunsets over the Mediterranean Sea. A private vegetable garden, a tennis court and even a wooded area complete this outstanding home.

Price: £64,426,297

Experience luxury living in a unique oasis of tranquility in this stunning property that seamlessly combines sophisticated design with exceptional comfort. Nestled on an expansive plot, the estate features 6 Fincas with 16 Bedrooms, an Alpaca farm, vineyard, tropical gardens, gym, spa, multifunctional sports field (volleyball, football, basketball, tennis), a large swimming pool, a games room, and more.

US trends

With over 5,300 properties featuring tennis courts (out of the 16,000+ listings JamesEdition has analysed), the United States establishes itself as the global inventory leader. In particular, Florida holds leading position with 1,700 listed properties.

US example property listings:

Price: £21,868,964

This extraordinary waterfront estate, set on nearly three acres of pristine Siesta Key bayfront, is a masterclass in architectural elegance and modern coastal living. Designed by Stofft Cooney Architects, this residence showcases impeccable craftsmanship, curated interiors, and a seamless connection to breath-taking surroundings. The east side of the property hosts a spectacular tennis court.

Global trends: Where are buyers searching for tennis-related property?

In addition to Florida, California (578), New York (523) and Georgia (333) are four out of the top ten regions with strongest portfolio of tennis-featured real estate offerings. This geographic diversity demonstrates the universal appeal of tennis across the varied American luxury market.

Other notable mentions are for southern Spain, with Andalusia (1,200) and the Valencian Community (676). France comes in third place for the popular Provence-Alpes-Côte D’azur with over 1,100 properties.

Interestingly, three of the four host nations of Grand Slam tennis championships are featured in the top ten, the US (The US Open), France (Roland-Garros) and England (Wimbledon).

Eric Finnas Dahlstrom, CEO of JamesEditions concludes: “Our comprehensive data positions tennis courts as fundamental rather than optional amenities in luxury property development, highlighted by what prospective buyers are searching for. With consistent demand across climate zones, cultural markets, and price segments, tennis courts have achieved a measurable market staying power that alternative racket sports have yet to achieve.”

For further information, visit: www.jamesedition.com