Achieving a professional finish: An expert's guide to long-lasting paint

Painting your home can be a time-consuming task, making sure each stroke is flawless and every colour is perfect. So, it can be frustrating when the paint isn’t working out the way you imagined. From unwelcome hues to streaky lines, painting isn’t always as easy as it appears.

But one thing in particular can be more frustrating than the others: peeling paint! Whilst environmental factors, such as excessive moisture, can cause paint to peel, there are certain measures you can take that will help to prevent the issue.

Here, Lucy Steele, Paint & Interiors Expert from V&CO Paint, reveals four simple ways to minimise the risk of paint peeling.

Optimal temperatures

Do not paint in extreme temperatures, whether it’s too cold or too hot. Painting in extreme temperatures can cause the paint to expand and contract, leaving an uneven finish and increasing the risk of the paint peeling or cracking in the long term. Before you start painting, make sure the room is well-ventilated, especially in kitchens and bathrooms, and the space is not in direct sunlight, as this can also be detrimental to the final finish.

Choose premium for the perfect finish

How long your paint can last is significantly influenced by what type of paint you decide to use. Whilst it’s not a guarantee, opting for premium paint can mitigate the risk of paint peeling, as it contains higher quality ingredients that create a more durable and longer-lasting surface.

The overlooked step in the process

This step is often overlooked by many avid decorators; however, cleaning your walls before you begin painting will significantly reduce the risk of your paint peeling in the future. Any grease or dirt can often hinder paint adhesion, so a thorough cleaning of the walls will help to enhance the longevity of the paint.

Paint application matters

Most paints will only need one or two coats using a suitable brush, roller or sprayer. For long-lasting results, work from the dry areas towards wet edges, applying the paint generously and finishing with gentle vertical strokes. It’s important to avoid any excessive rolling or brushing as this will negatively impact the final finish and potentially affect the longevity of the paint work.