Ageing in place: The quiet housing shift happening across communities

Simple adaptations to make elderly home life easier & more accessible

The UK has seen dramatic increases in life expectancy and has an ageing population, with Age UK stating by 2030, 21.8% of people will be 65 years old or over, 6.8% will be 75 or over and 3.2% will be 85 or older.

Difficulties with the housing market, and the increasing cost of living may all be factors, but a recent survey found that 78.4% of adults 60 and above wished to remain in their current home as they age.

The phenomenon is known as ‘ageing in place’ and it’s being increasingly adopted by people who are choosing to remain in their properties as they get older, or who would like the option to remain at home should they have a condition that may have otherwise required them to relocate for accessibility or care.

For some people however, this may mean making some alterations within their home in order to make this possible.

The benefits of a home lift vs a stair lift

The mobility experts at EMS Lifts have shared their insights into the adaptations people might be looking to make, including some that might surprise you.

“When you explore adapting a home, you have to look at the things that are going to cause the most issues as you age,” said Matthew Armstrong, Director at EMS Lifts.

“Common hazard areas like stairs which can cause trips and falls, bathrooms which may have wet surfaces causing you to slip or parts of the home where you might find yourself sitting and standing often.

“Any of those areas can be difficult when we become less mobile as we age.”

He went on to discuss some simple adaptations people may commonly make, such as handrails and grab bars in bathrooms, to help avoid issues with slipping where flooring could be wet, but for some there are additional steps they may need to take.

“There are less commonly mentioned sets of equipment and modifications that people can make, which can have a huge impact on their lives.

“Adjustable beds or rise and recline chairs can help people to take strain off their joints if they have difficulty sitting or standing, but one of our increasingly popular solutions, is a home lift.

“Many people are surprised to discover that a home lift can be a viable alternative to a stairlift.

“With a compact footprint and a range of modern designs, home lifts offer a practical and stylish solution for maintaining independence without compromising on space or aesthetics.

“For some households, they can also provide a more seamless and future-proof option for moving around the home comfortably.”

Although there are some conditions that may still require care outside of the home, especially long term or degenerative conditions, these adaptations are a great way to provide the most support and allow you to continue to use the home you’ve built.