Agent partners with homebuilder to help buyers achieve new home goals in Wrexham

Exclusivity is a factor in buyers choosing new Castle Green homes at Trevalyn Place, Rossett, according to a local agent

The success of Wrexham AFC is having a ripple effect across the city and the surrounding area, according to a local agent.

Castle Green Homes has partnered with Wrexham-based agent Monopoly Buy Sell Rent to market two of its developments – Trevalyn Place in Rossett and Llys y Coed in Rhosrobin.

Monopoly’s managing director Simon Evans described Trevalyn Place as being in “the most executive village in Wrexham” with “everything you could possibly need” in the village” of Rossett. He highlighted Llys y Coed as being a “beautiful site, in a great location, with easy access to Wrexham” while offering great value for money.

Simon, who’s Wrexham born and bred, said: “The football team has put us on the map and given people reassurance in the area. I love the place and would never leave but I think there was always the snob factor – everyone wanted to live in Chester or just over the border. Now there’s more confidence in Wrexham – the fact that it’s now a city rather than a town has helped too.

“It used to be Wrexham near Chester and now it’s Chester is near Wrexham because it’s in a position where everyone understands where it is. It’s globally known now, not just in the UK, with the documentary on the Disney Channel.”

Simon estimates that Monopoly sell around 20-25% of properties with Wrexham postcodes.

“There’s definitely been an increase in house prices and in demand,” he added.

Between them, Llys y Coed and Trevalyn Place offer a good choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes. Current prices range from £294,995 for a three-bedroom Oxford at Llys y Coed up to £694,995 for a four-bedroom detached, double-fronted Ashbourne.

Simon anticipates that up to 65% of people who enquire about Castle Green’s homes in Rossett or Rhosrobin are already living locally within 10 miles and the majority within a couple of miles of Wrexham.

“There are absolutely no other new developments in Rossett or even close to Rossett. It’s one of the most executive villages if not the most executive village in Wrexham and there’s unlikely to be much more housing land anywhere near there. The exclusivity side of things helps,” he said of Trevalyn Place.

“It’s on a very good bus route to Wrexham or Chester it’s a very good commuter area to Chester and beyond. It’s on the border of England and Wales, schools are great, there are lots of pubs, restaurants and shops, pharmacies – everything you could possibly need within the village of Rossett. If anything, it almost offers the facilities of a town.”

He described Llys y Coed as offering “very, very good value for money” for someone who wants the peace of mind a new build offers, without having to budget for having a new kitchen, bathroom or boiler installed.

“It’s a beautiful site, in a great location with easy access to Wrexham and Chester. Value for money it’s probably the best new build estates development around which is why the demand is there,” Simon added.

The good news for those with a house to sell, is the Monopoly team will help them secure a buyer.

“We have an experienced team and pride ourselves on quality customer service,” Simon added.

“For someone buying a Castle Green home this also means consistency and continuity as we can keep things fluid and everyone up to date with what’s happening.”

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said: “Between our in-house sales team and Monopoly we have a wealth of knowledge of the local housing market to support buyers in Rossett, Rhosrobin and the wider Wrexham area. We’re able to use that expertise to offer an enhanced customer experience, guiding buyers through the site and floor plans to help match them with their ideal property.”

Show homes at both Trevalyn Place in Rossett and Llys y Coed in Rhosrobin are open daily from 10am to 5pm.