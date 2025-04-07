Arkwood Living celebrates first Cambridgeshire showhome

The kitchen in Arkwood Living's Chestnut showhome at The Osiers

Arkwood Living welcomed prospective homeowners to tour its new showhome at The Osiers, located in the picturesque village of Manea, Cambridgeshire on Saturday, 29 March.

Visitors are now able to explore The Chestnut, a charming three-bedroom semi-detached home. Perfectly suited for family life, the spacious kitchen and dining area give ample room for gathering, while French doors offer a natural extension to the rear garden and plenty of natural light. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, with the principal bedroom forming a precious retreat with purpose-built wardrobes, and the added luxury of its own ensuite.

This highly anticipated development will feature a stunning range of two-bedroom bungalows and two, three, and four-bedroom houses in the heart of the Fens. Designed with sustainability and modernity in mind, all 32 homes will come fitted with an air source heat pump, electric car chargers, flooring, integrated appliances and chrome fittings as standard.

Located on Edwards Way, The Osiers residents will find all they could need for daily life within walking distance including a convenience store, a Chinese takeaway, Manea Skate Park as well as Manea Primary School and the doctor's surgery.

Just half a mile from The Osiers, Manea Pit Nature Reserve is a haven for nature lovers offering serene walking paths, birdwatching opportunities, and peaceful picnic spots. A village with a strong community spirit, residents of all ages will find plenty to participate in from Brownies and Guides, to karate, bingo, and crafting groups.

With its own railway station, Manea is within easy reach of Ely, Cambridge, and Peterborough while maintaining the tranquillity of rural life, making the development an ideal choice for families, professionals, and first-time buyers alike.

Andrew Dewberry, Managing Director at Arkwood Living commented, “We’re delighted by the amount of interest shown in The Osiers so far, and look forward to welcoming visitors to tour the beautiful showhome in the coming weeks. Each home at The Osiers has been thoughtfully designed to offer modern comfort and convenience while blending seamlessly with the charm of its rural surroundings. We’re excited to help families and individuals find their perfect home here."

With demand expected to be high, Arkwood Living is encouraging potential buyers to register their interest now to receive the latest updates and secure their place in this sought-after community.

To register your interest or to arrange a tour of The Osiers, please contact William H Brown Estate Agent at 01354 654545 or [email protected].