Arkwood Living’s Newark development sold out

SWP-NOV 23 (88) - Arkwood Living's The Avenues development has sold out

Arkwood Living is celebrating the successful sell-out of its prestigious development, The Avenues, marking another milestone in delivering high-quality homes in Newark-on-Trent.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Avenues, a thoughtfully designed collection of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, has proven highly popular with buyers, offering a mix of contemporary design, energy-efficient features, and a desirable location. Since its launch, the development has attracted significant interest, with homeowners drawn to its blend of modern living and community appeal.

Located in a prime setting, The Avenues has provided residents with stylish, sustainable homes that meet the needs of modern lifestyles. The development benefited from excellent transport links, nearby amenities, and a strong sense of community, making it a sought-after location for buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Dewberry, Managing Director at Arkwood Living, said, “We are delighted with the success of The Avenues and pleased to see a thriving new community take shape. The demand for these homes has been incredible, reflecting the quality and desirability of our developments. We wish all our buyers many happy years in their new homes.”

Following the sell-out of The Avenues, Arkwood Living continues its commitment to delivering high-specification homes in prime locations, with homes underway at The Osiers in Manea, Cambridgeshire and Mill View Meadows in Wirksworth, Derbyshire.

As part of its ongoing expansion in the Midlands, Arkwood Living has acquired land in Long Bennington, Lincolnshire, and obtained planning permission for 120 homes in Balderton, Nottinghamshire, with both developments expected to commence in 2026.

For more information, visit https://www.arkwooddevelopments.co.uk/.