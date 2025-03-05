Artist reveals the correct way to install art – to set the tone for your home

Hanging Art Image

Art-filled walls can transform a space, but getting the sizing right is essential for achieving a premium feel, says expert.

Josephine Zentner, Gallery Coordinator at Jackson’s Art says hanging artwork is an easy way to elevate your living space.

Incorporating art into your home does more than fill empty walls - it breathes life and soul into your space and is an expression of your unique style and taste.

With UK Google searches for ‘wall art for living room’ soaring by 83% year-on-year and up 22% in the past three months alone, it seems Brits are keen to elevate their interior design.

Choosing the Right Style of Art for Your Home

“Select pieces that resonate with you personally. Rather than following trends, focus on artwork that evokes a genuine emotional response. This way, your collection remains meaningful and timeless.”

“You can select artwork that complements your interior style and the atmosphere you want to create. For calming and neutral spaces, go for minimalist or abstract art in soft tones or monochrome pieces. In a boho setting, choose vibrant, eclectic works that feature natural textures and patterns, such as woven or hand-painted pieces.”

“Choosing original artwork over mass-produced prints elevates your home and creates a sense of individuality.”

“Unique art doesn't have to break the bank. Look for local art fairs or exhibitions that support independent artists, where you can find affordable and one-of-a-kind pieces.”

Picking the Right Size for Your Wall

“Sizing your art for your space is crucial. A piece that's too small can get lost on a large wall, leaving it feeling uninspired and bare, while an oversized piece might overwhelm a space. As a general guideline, aim to fill two-thirds to three-quarters of the wall space above a piece of furniture.”

“Be mindful of where you hang artwork, as sunlight, especially UV rays, can fade, discolour, and damage pieces like watercolours, pastels, and vintage prints.”

“Hanging artwork in direct light can lead to bleaching/fading if it’s not properly protected with the correct glazing.”

“To prevent this, use UV-protective glass paired with acid-free matting. This method helps preserve your artwork’s vibrancy by shielding it from sunlight, moisture, and pollutants.”

“Bathrooms and radiators can be an issue if the artwork is prone to effects of moisture and/or heat changes.”

“Though it’s always advisable to check the specific care guidelines for the materials used in the artwork.”

Aligning Art with Energy and Achieving Feng Shui

“In addition to the sizing and placement of art, consider the emotional and symbolic impact of the pieces you hang.”

“Art in a home isn't just decoration; it's a reflection of your energy, so choose works that resonate with the space's intended purpose. For example, peaceful works for bedrooms, dynamic pieces for living areas.”

“Feng shui principles also extend to the height and placement of your art. Hanging a painting at eye level creates a sense of balance, while artworks placed too high or too low can disrupt the natural flow of energy in a room.”

Picking the Right Frame

“A well-chosen frame enhances art without distracting from it.”

“Ensure that the frame's size and colour do not overshadow the artwork. Instead, they should work in harmony to uplift the piece. Investing in quality frames is worthwhile, as they are made with durable, premium materials like solid wood and glass.”

“When framing artwork, start by measuring the piece's width and height. If you're using a mount, add extra space to the artwork's dimensions to account for the border.”

“Be sure the frame is slightly larger than the artwork itself, with the mount serving to create a gap between the art and the glass to avoid contact and potential damage.” “Frames protect artworks from wear and tear, scuffs, and knocks.”

“Frames not only enhance an artwork but also protect it. This can be done through different glazing options, moisture resistant framing tapes, and acid free materials.”

“A good framer will be able to guide you in terms of what you need.”

