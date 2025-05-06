Barnsdale Gardens praises the Stiga Swift for quiet, clean performance and smart design

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renowned for its horticultural heritage and peaceful visitor experience, the Barnsdale Gardens team, based in Rutland, recently put the STIGA Swift battery-powered ride-on mower to the test — and the results were a resounding endorsement of the mower’s compact design, quiet operation, and intuitive technology.

“I hadn’t used a battery-powered ride-on mower before,” the review began, “so I was looking forward to giving the Stiga Swift a proper go. I’m all for the benefits of quiet machines with no smelly exhaust emissions — especially when Barnsdale Gardens visitors are here.”

The Swift, STIGA’s most compact ride-on mower, impressed with its thoughtful design. Though small in size — just 1924mm long and 735mm wide — it is built with durability in mind, featuring a sturdy metal chassis and cutting deck, and lightweight plastic components that won’t rust. From its ergonomic waterproof seat to the easy-to-access battery charging port, the Swift is engineered for both comfort and practicality.

One of the standout features for the Barnsdale team was the Swift’s smart functionality, enabled via the Stiga.GO app. The app allows users to monitor battery levels, efficiency, speed, slope angle, and even geolocate the mower’s garage position — a welcome feature for security-conscious owners.

Operationally, the Swift delivers on its promise of ease and safety. "It’s very quiet… blissful compared to a mower with a non-electric engine," Jon Brocklebank, the head gardener at Barnsdale Gardens noted. Its highly responsive pedal, selectable blade speeds (Eco, Normal, Turbo), and cruise control offer precision for a wide range of mowing tasks — from light trims to cutting long paddock grass.

Jon also highlighted thoughtful details like the automatic braking system, a hose connection for easy deck cleaning, and versatile battery options. Supplied with four STIGA ePower batteries (3x E475 7.5 Ah, 1x B450 5.0 Ah), the Swift can mow up to 3,000 m² in Eco mode on a full charge.

After initial setup and a brief learning curve, the experience proved rewarding: “With a little practice, it all became quite familiar. I really like the agility of the Swift; the combination of its size and tight turning circle means it can get around most areas of lawn.”

You can read all of the team's Tools On Test here: https://shop.barnsdalegardens.co.uk/blogs/tools-on-test

