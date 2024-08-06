Beat the heat with these chill bathroom tips

With Europe sizzling under a heatwave and temperatures in England set to soar past 30°C by 10th August, keeping your bathroom cool is more important than ever.

Experts at Westside Bathrooms share their top tips to turn even the smallest bathroom into a refreshing retreat.

The science of staying cool

We all know keeping cool during a heatwave is no easy feat, but understanding the science behind it can make a big difference. Did you know that white tiles and walls can reflect sunlight, helping to keep a bathroom cooler? Installing a ceiling fan and opening doors and windows during cooler hours enhances ventilation. Plus, placing aloe vera or spider plants in the room can help lower the temperature by a few degrees. Say goodbye to sweaty bathroom sessions and hello to a refreshing shower, even in peak summer.

Ventilation is key

Bathrooms can become a hotbox during the summer, especially without proper ventilation. For bathrooms with windows, keep these open to encourage fresh air circulation. If that's not possible, an extractor fan can work wonders. Turn it on before your shower or bath and leave it running for at least 15 minutes after. Leaving the bathroom door open also helps air circulate more freely.

Cool showers for the win

A heatwave might be unbearable, but a cool shower is a simple way to combat scorching temperatures. Elevate your shower game with essential oils such as peppermint or eucalyptus for an invigorating scent, or try alternating between hot and cold water. Feeling brave? Finish with a few seconds of cold water to wake yourself up and cool yourself down.

Block out the sun

Blocking out sunlight with blinds can prevent heat from seeping into the bathroom, while also adding a personalised touch to the room. For a budget-friendly option, try using temporary window film or even a piece of cardboard to block sunlight and add a bit of privacy.

In conclusion

Heatwaves can make small spaces like bathrooms unbearable. But with a little science and some clever tricks, you can keep your bathroom cool and comfortable. Embrace natural resources like wind, cool water, and shade to turn your bathroom into a refreshing haven during intense heat waves.

