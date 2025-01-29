Bed bugs surge by 70%: Expert warns of rise in common pests

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Experts are warning of a surge in pest activity in UK homes, with reported activity for some pests up to 70% higher in 2024.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been increases for many types of pests, with bed bugs leading the way, with a 67%, increase and German Cockroaches following, with a 20.7% rise, according to figures from Rentokil Pest Control.

What’s behind the increase? A combination of milder weather conditions, refuse collection disruption from strikes, bad weather, and more people travelling, have created the ideal breeding grounds for pests to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pests with the largest increases in reported activity YoY included:

The rise in reported activity YoY 2024/23

Bed Bugs - 67.9%

German Cockroaches - 20.7%

Slugs - 16.5%

Silverfish - 12.0%

Oriental Cockroaches - 10.8%

Ground Beetles - 8.1%

Garden Ants - 5.1%

Mice - 4.9%

Rats - 1.7%

If the milder weather conditions experienced in 2024 continue in 2025, Paul Blackhurst, Head of Technical Academy at Rentokil Pest Control, predicts this impact on pest activity in the year ahead.

Bedbugs

An increase in bed bug populations was initially reported in late 2023, however, these continued into 2024 with Rentokil Pest Control reporting a YoY increase of 67.9%. Factors such as more people choosing to travel and the boom in alternative accommodation options like B&Bs and holiday rentals could be behind this increase.

There are steps you can take to help prevent transporting these pests into your home. Don’t place your luggage directly on a bed when you stay away from home, instead put your suitcase or bag on a hard surface i.e. in the bath. This will allow you to properly check the bed area and mattress for any signs of bed bugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, before booking your stay, research customer review websites to see if there are any comments about bed bugs. Some hotels have a zero-tolerance policy for bed bugs, and they will immediately move you to a different room if they are suspected or found. Others may not be as proactive, so enquire about their procedures.

Mice and Rats

Milder weather over the past few years has allowed rats to survive the winter and repopulate into the spring and the summer.

Additionally, disruption to waste management and collections in 2024 saw rodents invading residential areas, attracted by decaying food scraps and unpleasant smells. If the bin strikes continue this year these issues could remain a problem in 2025.

Spotting rodents can be unpleasant and distressing, but there are several ways to help prevent infestations with ‘exclusion’ being a key step. Start by sealing any holes or cracks in your home and keep vegetation trimmed around your property. In older properties where the door fit may not be snug, fit rodent-proof strips to the bottom of doors to prevent entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Restriction’ also plays a role in making your property less attractive to pests. Hygiene and housekeeping measures include cleaning up spills and crumbs quickly, keeping foodstuffs in metal or glass containers with tight-fitting lids and storing pet food in robust containers. Outdoors, store rubbish bags in metal bins with securely fitted lids as many pests can easily chew through plastic bags.

Cockroaches

German cockroaches need warm temperatures and are exclusively found indoors, often in kitchens and bathrooms. Oriental cockroaches prefer cooler temperatures even tolerating mild winters in the UK and could survive outside at these times. All cockroaches like shelter and an easy meal so poor waste handling and cleaning practices will keep them very happy! If bin areas and stores are not kept clean they will provide cockroaches with easy access to shelter and warmth, allowing them to stay active year-round.

Some simple measures can be taken to help prevent cockroach infestations, like sealing holes around pipework and maintaining high levels of cleanliness. The best way to keep cockroaches out of your premises and prevent infestations is to eliminate any easy food sources and keep waste areas as clear as possible.