Best design choices to fall in love with your home this Valentine’s Day

Aria Pure White Privacy Sheer

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, February is a perfect time to romanticise your home, adding a touch of elegance and warmth to honour the day.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you're celebrating with someone special, indulging in a little self-care, or simply embracing the season of love, Blinds 2go ) has everything you need to create a space that feels truly yours.

With a stunning range of made-to-measure blinds, curtains, and cushions, you can effortlessly design a home that reflects your style—inviting, timeless, and uniquely personal. Because the best kind of love starts with loving where you live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Blinds 2go are orchestrating a sample pack giveaway where 14 lucky customers will find a Valentine's flyer and win their order for free. To enter, order your samples today.

Thea Voile Coconut curtains

Leah Aspinall, Head of Design at Blinds 2go, shares her expert advice on revitalising your home this Valentine’s Day:

“Finding the ‘perfect match’ isn’t just about finding that special someone you want to spend time with on February 14th – it's about creating harmony within your home, too.

“At Blinds 2go, we offer a huge range of colours, styles and patterns across our blinds, curtains and cushions, meaning you’re destined to find a combination which works for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A key tip for pairing items is to pick a colour theme which runs through both, for example taking our William Morris Strawberry Thief Voile Blush Roman Blind and William Morris Pimpernel Blush Cushion - the delicate blush colour in both items ties them together beautifully, while the delicate blind and bolder pattern of the cushion add a layer of character. They say opposites attract!

V&A William Morris Pimpernel Blush cushion

“Another tip for injecting some love into your home is through soft and subtle layers, helping to create depth and warmth with layered window displays. Our Nordic Oak & Chevron Tan Faux Wood Blind and Thea Voile Coconut Curtains are a match made in Heaven, creating a charming combination of neutral tones and tactile fabrics to add a sense of grandeur to any room.

“Accessorising doesn’t have to be all about coupling up though – you can easily elevate your space by playing around with accessories and lighting to create a vibe you adore. Our Aria Pure White Privacy Sheer makes it easier than ever to adjust the ambience by softly diffusing light to create a dreamy glow that’s perfect for cosy nights in – whether that’s with your other half or a Galentine’s celebration.”

With Blinds 2go, you can personalise every detail to match your style and celebrate love in your own way. From luxurious fabrics to custom sizing, everything is designed to make your space feel uniquely yours.