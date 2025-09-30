Bizarre London flat where bed dangles over hole in floor up for £2,650-a-month rent

House hunters have branded a £2,650-a-month London flat a 'death trap' - as the bed appears to dangle over a hole in the floor.

The 'three-bedroom' flat in Walthamstow, East London, caught the attention of online viewers last month as they noticed a bed located in a hatch in the kitchen ceiling - needing a ladder to get inside.

Viewers were horrified that the end of the bed seems to hover over the hole in the floor and claim it should be 'illegal'. The monthly rent is £2,650 a month.

Pictures appear to show the bed in the tiny attic with a ceiling so low that the tenant would not be able to stand up.

The room appears to only fit in the bed and a couple of lamps.

OpenRent claim to be 'proud to offer' the property and described it in the listing as a 'delightful three-bedroom flat in a great location'.

However images of the flat went viral on TikTok where it was ruthlessly mocked or met with anger from house hunters and renters.

The TikToker who shared the images said: "Number one, you can't stand up. But number two, you actually have to get a ladder from the kitchen to go upstairs.

"When you get to the top of the ladder, this is what you're greeted with. You can actually see the hatch at the bottom of the bed.

"Imagine falling through there? Or imagine bringing a girl back after a night out.

"She's like 'where's the bedroom', you're like 'oh you actually have to open the hatch in the kitchen, clamber up the ladder after you've had a few drinks and somehow make your way into bed."

When the landlord was contacted for comment, he claimed that there 'was an error in the ad' and that it had now been 'corrected', with an image of a third bedroom being added.

However this 'third bedroom' only appears to have a single bed in it.

The images of the bed over the loft remained in the listing - before later being removed and then the entire listing being subsequently taken down.

Online commenters speculated over the safety of the set-up and how the bed even got up there in the first place, with one branding it 'diabolical'.

One user replied: "How do you even put the sheets on."

A second said: "Report them to Housing Enforcement."

A third wrote: "Second bedroom is probably a hammock under the stairs, next to the water meter (en suite)."

Another added: "£2,650 it's got to be a joke."

A fifth said: "Death trap."

OpenRent declined to comment but asked to include their website for more information: https://www.openrent.co.uk