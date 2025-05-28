Bottisham care home embraces flower power

Hilton Park residents getting ready for some gardening

Residents at Hilton Park in Bottisham celebrated Chelsea Flower Show which took place from 20 to 24 May 2025 - as well as watching the show on TV, they also held their own competition for green-fingered residents.

Created and run by the Royal Horticultural Society, Chelsea Flower Show is the world’s greatest flower show with stunning garden designs and gorgeous floral displays.

Residents took part in flower-based activities throughout the week including a flower arranging competition and reminiscing about their gardens in the home’s garden which everyone really enjoyed. Their collective knowledge about flowers and shrubs gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive.

Geanina Tinca, General Manager at Hilton Park said: “Our garden is a much loved space, our residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons. It has been wonderful to see all the beautiful garden designs at Chelsea, it has given us real inspiration to try some new planting schemes and see what we can achieve in our own garden.”

Hilton Park residents showing off their handy work

Richard Finbow, a resident at Hilton Park added: “I have always enjoyed gardening and find it very therapeutic. We are so lucky to have such a lovely garden at Hilton Park and I will always offer to help out in the garden whenever I can”

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides nursing care and residential care for 88 residents ranging from respite care through to longer stays.