Brio's Button House calls for Easter Egg donations in the hope of collection dozens for local foodbank

Donations have started arriving at Button House

The team and residents at Button House in Hackbridge are busy collecting chocolate eggs on the run up to Easter, in the hope of gathering dozens to donate to the foodbank at local charity Sutton Night Watch.

Donations of Easter eggs are being welcomed by the team and can be dropped off at the Button House reception desk which is located on 6 Spinning Wheel Way in Hackbridge. The cut-off date for donations is the evening of Thursday, April 10 and then all kind offerings will be delivered to Sutton Night Watch in time to make Easter weekend a little happier for those in need.

Karl Mlynarczyk, General Manager at Button House, shared: “We’re always looking at ways we can give back to our lovely community and we’re hoping to receive an influx of Easter goodies to share amongst those who deserve a treat at this time of year. We donate foodbank items throughout the year but thought this a great way for the community to help with treat items that can be found reasonably priced in local supermarkets.

“There are lots of individuals and families in the area that this collection will hopefully bring a smile to. Our residents have already started collecting and we’ll be donating a big pile of eggs from the team here at Button House too. We hope to welcome many more over the coming days and would like to say a huge thank you in advance to those who can help out.”

: Edith Lukacs - Brio Receptionist, Jenny Newman- Resident, Brenda Robery – Resident, Sylvia Forbes – Resident, Jackie Kybery – Resident, Dario Bondi - Brio Maintenance, Brian Robery – Resident, Chris Kybery – Resident and David Jones – Resident.

Button House boasts a new collection of 80 stylish assisted living apartments, situated over four floors, all accessible by lift and stairs. The community features a range of beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes all suitably designed for those over the age of 55.

Each home comes with a private and spacious balcony, plus a range of exciting onsite facilities including a fitness studio, the exclusive Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge, a community hub and more, and homeowners can shirk their domestic responsibilities, with cleaning, laundry and pet sitting services that free up time for doing the fun things in life – like spending time with their grandchildren, exploring the local area which is surrounded by historic towns, villages and parks, or visiting London which is only 25 minutes away by train.

Button House is located within the vibrant New Quarter Mill development and offers a wonderful atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. Perfect for those looking to move into a community that makes life easier, more enjoyable and ultimately a great place to live. And, quietly waiting in the wings is the provision of flexible care and support packages, on offer 24/7 should homeowners need it, meaning every second of life can be enjoyed without worry.

For more information about Button House, or to arrange a viewing, please visit https://www.brioretirement.co.uk/our-communities/button-house-hackbridge/ or phone Alastair or Christie on 0208 773 3380.