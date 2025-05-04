Brits think they’re £50,000 and 7 months away from being able to turn their property into their dream home…

Having nowhere to hang all coats and bags (19%); struggling to find worktop space in the kitchen (29%); and not knowing where to put shoes and wellies (14%) rank highly on people’s current property concerns

But the "dream home" has evolved with ‘functionality’, ‘storage’ and ‘worktop space’ more important than swanky features like swimming pools and cinema rooms.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Brit says they’re almost £50,000 and 7-months’ worth of work away from transforming their space into their dream home.

Among the most desired upgrades needed to create this ideal property are kitchen refurbs (40%), bathroom transformations (34%) and better outdoor spaces (31%), according to the survey commissioned by Brabantia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the research also found that the idea of a dream home has evolved, with aspects such as ‘functionality’ and ‘storage’ now more important than swanky, big-ticket features.

In fact, functionality has become a pre-requisite, with nine in 10 (91%) saying the layout and space available needs to support them in their day-to-day activities.

Storage and space, it seems, are also uniting factors, with having nowhere to hang all coats and bags (19%); struggling to find worktop space in the kitchen (29%); and not knowing where to put shoes and wellies (14%) all also ranking highly in people’s current property concerns.

Only having one bathroom (20%) and not having enough space to dry laundry (20%) also feature prominently among the nation’s biggest home gripes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, ‘luxury’ items were deemed unnecessary in turning their home into the perfect one, with just 6% saying it would need a cinema room, while only one in twenty (6%) said a swimming pool would need to be installed.

Instead, many Brits are wanting more practical solutions to make their lives easier with as many as one in seven (16%) claiming an additional fridge freezer would be top of their list, while one in 10 (11%) dream of one more washing machine.

All in all, Brits reckon it would take 6 ½ months of work to get their home just how they want it, but, understandably, money (64%) was cited as the biggest barrier.

As it stands, half (48%) describe their current home as a ‘stop gap’ or, at best, a work in progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While they wait for a windfall to help them along the way, nearly half (45%) say they’re turning to cheaper, home hacks to change the look, feel or function of their home.

Among them, two-fifths (39%) are being experimental with colour schemes; a third (33%) have completely changed the set-up of their rooms; and three in 10 (31%) have even attempted to upcycle their furniture.

A quarter (23%) have found ways of creating more storage, a fifth (22%) found solutions to use dead space and one in 10 (10%) have ‘recreated’ expensive items through crafting.

And home experts reckon this group of ‘home hackers’ are onto something, suggesting that the nation can turn their space into their dream home at a fraction of the cost and time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reena Simon, author and interiors expert said: “The findings highlight just how many people are craving a home that supports their everyday life, not just aesthetically, but practically too.

“It’s telling that Brits are placing more value on functionality, storage and space over luxury extras. A dream home today is defined less by opulence and more by comfort.

“The way we manage storage in our homes is one of our biggest challenges, but it’s also one of the most transformative design opportunities.

“It’s not about having more space, it’s about making better use of the space you have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on simple home hack solutions, Reena adds: “Think vertically: wall hooks, shelving, storage benches, and slimline cabinetry can help reclaim areas that are often overlooked.

“When storage is considered as part of the design, it improves both the look and function of a home.”

Anne Slaats from Brabantia said: “Creating a dream home doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune.

“This research shows that more and more people are turning to smart, affordable hacks to make their homes work better for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Simple changes, like improving storage, repurposing spaces, and upcycling furniture, can have just as big an impact as expensive renovations.

“It’s all about the little things that can make a big difference to the look and feel of a home.

“Our Home of Hacks event on Wednesday this week hopes to show how a bit of thought and clever thinking can help people achieve their perfect home for less”.