Burglaries up 20% in cold weather: Locksmiths' urgent tips as Arctic blast approaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Studies have found that homes are 40% more likely to be burgled during the winter months, and with nearly 1 in 1,000 homes experiencing burglary last year, your home security is more important than ever when the nights get darker.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are expected to plummet by around 9C in the coming week as an Arctic blast of colder weather sweeps across the UK, leaving many worried about the condition of their homes this winter.

Experts at Wembley Locksmiths provide actionable tips to avoid worn-down locks this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold weather can cause the metal in your lock to contract and become brittle - if the lock is forced open or twisted, it’s more likely to break or fall out of place easily. Moisture from the cold can affect the mechanics and cause damage to the structure, hindering the proper functioning of the lock. Here are some simple and effective measures from Wembley Locksmiths which you can take to keep your locks in shape.

Homes are 40% more likely to be burgled during the winter months.

Regularly lubricate your locks

Many people will jump straight to a heavier product like WD-40, as it is often to solution for similar issues, but this isn’t the case for locks. It may appear to work well initially but over time it can make your lock sticky, collect dirt and block the keyhole.

Instead, locksmiths opt for a dry lubricant like graphite powder. This can be found at any large DIY or hardware shop and only costs around £7. Simply spray the lubricant straight into the keyhole and turn the key gently to distribute it through the lock mechanism.

This will prevent moisture from getting inside, stopping rust and extending its lifespan to avoid breaks inside.

Install lock covers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another quick and cheap solution is installing a keyhole cover. Not only do they increase the longevity of your lock, but they help prevent draughts and give a neat appearance to the outside of your door.

Keyhole covers protect the lock mechanism from contact with water and reduce moisture. They offer protection against rain, snow and ice, ultimately limiting rust, corrosion and misalignment.

You can contact your local locksmith to fit the cover or simply purchase one for under £10 and screw it in yourself - it’s an easy fix!

Check or adjust the door alignment

Cold temperatures can cause doors to misalign as materials can contract and expand following a change in humidity - causing extra pressure on locks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wooden frames, and doors, are particularly sensitive to changes. If they expand, the latch may not engage as usual and it increases the doors likelihood of not being shut correctly. To avoid this, regularly check your door alignment and where the hinges sit - adjusting them where necessary.

Check for gaps between the door and its frame, taking into consideration the tops, sides and bottom edges to make sure there is an even gap all around. Additionally, ensure the latch lines up with its plate and slides into place.

Warm up the key

As the weather gets colder, it’s no secret that locks become stiff. Although your first instinct may be to wiggle and force the key inside, try to avoid applying too much pressure. Doing this can lead to damage on the inside of the lock.

If you feel some resistance when twisting the key, consider simply warming up the key between your hands and gently turning it back and forth in an attempt to melt the ice inside.

By having a quick check over your locks and performing basic regular maintenance, you can keep them in excellent condition throughout the winter - making them reliable and secure.