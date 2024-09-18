Burnt toast causes a spike in false fire alarms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of false alarms in homes that were attended by fire and rescue services in England has jumped by 30 per cent since 2020/211.

It appears people in England are becoming less vigilant in the kitchen, with Churchill home insurance’s analysis of Home Office data showing a sharp increase in false fire alarms triggered by cooking, including burning toast.

Nearly one in five (18%) false alarms recorded in 2023/24 relate to cooking. Since 2020/21, there has been a 38 per cent increase in false alarms caused by dodgy cooking, leading to 46,514 false alarms in the last year alone. On average, the fire and rescue services attended 127 homes a day due to false fire alarms from cooking mishaps.

It is essential that working fire alarms are fitted in multiple locations in properties including the kitchen, and that they are tested regularly. Data on fires caused by domestic appliances shows that almost ten thousand fires (9,643) are caused by kitchen appliances each year. Toasters alone are responsible for around one in 10 kitchen fires, causing nearly a thousand (941) fires in the last year. Furthermore, 117 of the fatalities or casualties reported last year were from grill or toaster-related incidents.

Burnt toast has caused a spike in false fire alarms

Despite rising false alarm rates and a prevalence of kitchen fires, the number of fire-related incidents and casualties overall in England has been declining year-on-year; more than halving since 2000, and down by 11 per cent in the past four years alone.

Sarah Khan, Head of Churchill Home Insurance, said: "While false alarms and burning toast might seem like a light-hearted issue, the reality is that toasters are major source of kitchen fires, and these breakfast blunders could easily put you and your home at risk. At Churchill, we are advising that all our customers ensure their fire alarms are installed and checked frequently, that toasters and other kitchen appliances are regularly maintained, and to keep an eye on what’s cooking. Many fire services can support with fire alarm checks so do reach out to your local fire department if you need help.”