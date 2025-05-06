Buzz off! Expert reveals how to keep flies out of your home this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With summer approaching and temperatures rising, flies can quickly turn from a minor nuisance to a major headache for UK households.

These pesky insects breed rapidly in warm weather and are drawn to food, moisture and light - making them difficult to keep out.

As well as being annoying, flies can also pose a serious health risk. They can transfer bacteria like Salmonella and E. Coli onto food and preparation surfaces. That’s why taking proactive steps to prevent them is crucial in reducing the risk of food poisoning.

To help Brits enjoy a fly-free summer, Sophie Thorogood, technical training manager at Pest-Stop, shares her expert tips on how to keep these unwelcome guests at bay.

1. Seal entry points

“Flies can squeeze through the tiniest gaps around doors, windows and vents,” says Sophie. “Check for any cracks or tears in screens and seals and repair them to stop flies from getting inside.”

“Keeping windows and doors closed or installing fly screens or a window fly trap can also prevent them from entering your home.”

2. Maintain Cleanliness

Keeping your home clean is one of the most effective ways to prevent a fly infestation. “Flies are drawn to food residues and moisture,” explains Sophie. “Make sure to wipe down surfaces, clean up spills and avoid leaving dirty dishes in the sink or on countertops.”

“They also breed in decaying waste, making household bins a prime hotspot,” Sophie says. “To reduce fly activity, make sure rubbish is removed regularly and bins are kept tightly closed.”

3. Manage outdoor lighting

“Flies are attracted to light sources, especially at night. Turning off unnecessary outdoor lights or switching to warm-coloured bulbs can help reduce the number of flies hovering around your home,” advises Sophie.

4. Control moisture levels in houseplants

“Damp soil can act as both a breeding ground and a source of moisture for fungus gnats - a common type of small indoor fly,” explains Sophie.

“To prevent this, avoid overwatering your houseplants and ensure the soil dries out between waterings.

It’s also important to avoid any standing water in plant trays. Placing yellow sticky traps near plants can help catch any flies that are already present.”

5. Using a fly killer

“ Insect light traps are one of the most effective ways to manage indoor fly problems,” says Sophie.

“These devices use energy-efficient LED lamps to attract and capture flies, helping to maintain a cleaner, more hygienic environment.”

“For best results, install light traps at eye level and away from ceilings, where they’ll be most effective in intercepting flying insects.”

“The most effective solution to a fly problem is using an indoor fly killer. It’s an easy to use, non-toxic product that quickly attracts and eliminates flies, helping to maintain a cleaner environment,” states Sophie.

6. Natural remedies to deter flies

For those looking for natural alternatives, Sophie recommends the following fly repellents:

Cayenne pepper spray – “Mix one teaspoon of cayenne pepper with a cup of water in a spray bottle and mist entry points. The strong scent repels flies, keeping them from entering your home.”

– “Mix one teaspoon of cayenne pepper with a cup of water in a spray bottle and mist entry points. The strong scent repels flies, keeping them from entering your home.” Lavender – “Growing lavender outside, keeping a bouquet indoors or using lavender essential oil near doors and windows will naturally discourage flies.”

– “Growing lavender outside, keeping a bouquet indoors or using lavender essential oil near doors and windows will naturally discourage flies.” Citrus peels – “Placing citrus peels in areas where flies tend to gather provides a simple yet effective way to keep them at bay.”

– “Placing citrus peels in areas where flies tend to gather provides a simple yet effective way to keep them at bay.” Basil plants – “Basil is not only a great addition to your kitchen but also an effective fly repellent. Keeping a pot near windows or entryways helps reduce fly activity indoors.”

– “Basil is not only a great addition to your kitchen but also an effective fly repellent. Keeping a pot near windows or entryways helps reduce fly activity indoors.” Apple cider vinegar trap – “A simple homemade trap using apple cider vinegar and washing-up liquid in a covered glass with small holes can lure and trap flies.”

Sophie adds: “Flies can quickly become a real annoyance in the summer, but with a few simple changes, you can drastically reduce their presence in your home.

“Prevention is key – keeping your surroundings clean and sealing off entry points will make a huge difference.”