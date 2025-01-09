Certified curtains draw an end to excessive heat loss for homeowners

Edward Simon says homeowners can reduce heat loss by over 40 per cent when using UK-made thermal lined curtains

Homeowners could reduce heat loss from their property by over 40 per cent if they use curtains that includes a specific thermal lining made in the UK.

That’s the result following recent research by UK-based textile company Direct Fabrics, which is now advising anyone wanting to reduce their heating bill to consider a combination of its thermal lining alongside its best-selling MIMAS curtain fabric.

The research was carried out by the renowned Sächsisches Textil Forschungs Institut e.V. (STFI) or Saxon Textile Research Institute in Germany and demonstrates that UK homeowners are literally throwing money out of the window through the lack of using properly made insulating curtains.

With one of the Government’s main narratives to achieve net zero by 2050, alongside its push to build thousands of houses over the current parliament, Direct Fabric’s managing director Edward Simon wants to see more homeowners use the certified fabric to keep properties warm while reducing bills.

Edward said: “The cost-of-living crisis is hitting the headlines almost daily while average household bills are set to rise again. And that’s on top of recent hikes over the last few years.

“As a result, anyone who pays the bills should really be looking at ways in which they can reduce their outgoings.

“Windows form a fundamental part of any building but historically are one of the main sources of heat loss. Air moves from warm to cold and is therefore attracted to the window surface area so it’s imperative everything is done to mitigate this problem.

“Any of our curtains lined with our blackout lining are thermally certified to reduce heat loss by 30 per cent over a double-glazed window while our best-selling curtain material lifts that figure to over 40 per cent.

“And having curtains made-to-measure allows for the largest of windows to benefit from reducing heat loss especially on modern, larger sliding and bi-fold doors.”

As the only fabric business in the UK that has certified thermal lining and curtains places Ed and his team at the forefront of helping homeowners stay warm, reduce their bills while also helping the Government achieve its goal of net zero.

Edward added: “The best advice is to not compromise on quality. It will cut bills and be more cost effective. Our products are comparative in terms of cost from fabric made overseas added to which they have been tested and independently verified to reduce heat loss.”

For further information please visit https://www.direct-fabrics.co.uk