Incredible home - near All Creatures Great and Small village in Yorkshire Dales overlooking beautiful Grimwith reservoir - goes on the market
Grimwith House sits directly above the reservoir and enjoys sensational elevated views of the water and of the moorlands beyond. The attractive stone-built and link-detached house a hall, kitchen/dining room, utility room, cloakroom and a sitting room on the ground floor, along with French doors leading onto a terraced area overlooking Grimwith reservoir.
On the first floor,there are three bedrooms and a bathroom and outside, there is a private garden with stunning views plus off-street parking. The property is on the market with River Homes for £675,000 and is part of the Grimwith Reservoir Estate. Contact www.riverhomes.co.uk
River Homes say that the area is perfect for the keen rambler and bird watchers too would love the location as it is home to wild fowl such as Eurasian wigeon, teal, greylag and Canada geese.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.