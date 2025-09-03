Check your chimney before autumn arrives

Jackdaw_(Corvus_monedula) CREDIT Charles J Sharp - wikimedia

Experts at British Pest Control Association (BPCA) are encouraging householders in Birmingham to check their chimneys for nests before the arrival of autumn and cooler weather.

Jackdaws are a common British bird known for nesting in dark concealed spaces, with chimneys being a favourite.

And while it’s against the law to disturb wild birds their eggs and nests, the breeding season for jackdaws usually comes to an end in July, meaning it should be safe to check for nests and remove them if chicks have fully fledged.

Niall Gallagher is Technical Manager at BPCA. He said: “We love British birds, and it is important to remember that our wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“However, nests in chimneys or flues can pose a real risk, including as potential fire hazards or blocking the egress of carbon monoxide.

“We advise seeking help from a BPCA member with the appropriate licences for bird management to inspect your premises before the weather turns colder, if you suspect jackdaws or any other wild bird may have been nesting in chimneys, flues or loft spaces.”

A small corvid related to crows and rooks, jackdaws are black all over apart from a grey ‘hood’ at the back of the head. They have distinctive pale blue eyes and, in the winter, will often flock together to perform noisy aerobatics at dawn and dusk.

Niall added: “We always recommend a ‘prevention rather than cure’ approach and it can be a good idea to consult a BPCA member on bird proofing measures if you have concerns.

“Bird proofing is a specialist skill and should always be undertaken by professionals.”

BPCA member businesses are endorsed by the Government via the TrustMark quality scheme as they must carry the correct insurances and are trained and qualified technicians who are assessed to the British Standard in pest management EN 16636 and follow BPCA’s Codes of Best Practice.

To find a BPCA member visit: bpca.org.uk/find.