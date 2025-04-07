Cheshire homebuilder welcomes new residents to Macclesfield development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barratt Homes has helped a family progress on the property ladder in the town they love at its Macclesfield development, Silk Waters Green.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Thornber (41) and Emma Tomlinson (38) moved into a three-storey, four-bedroom home at the Treacle Avenue development with their two children and the family cat, Marms.

The couple, a Civil Servant and a Teaching Assistant respectively, moved to Silk Waters Green as they sought their first family home together. The family found it was the ideal home as it offered a double bedroom for every member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan said: “We definitely wanted to stay in Macclesfield, and the Queensville is absolutely perfect for our needs, which was very important for me as I work from home. We all have plenty of space for ourselves and there was no need for any DIY or maintenance once we had moved in.

BM - silk_waters 050425 014 - Barratt Homes are proud to welcome a new family to its Cheshire development

“The whole buying experience was very quick and easy, and the Sales Adviser, Cecelia, was incredibly helpful throughout. We opted into the Part Exchange scheme which was perfect for us as I had my home to sell. If we ever move again, we would definitely look out for this scheme as an option.”

The couple utilised the Part Exchange scheme in the purchase of their new home. This meant that Barratt Homes acted as the buyer for their existing properties, eliminating the hassle of getting involved in a chain. For those using the scheme, the housebuilder will arrange two independent valuations, and purchase the property at market value.

According to a survey of 5,000 people by the Open Property Data Association (OPDA) on the subject of completion times, 46% of those surveyed found it took between three and six months to complete their move, whilst 16% faced a wait time of beyond half a year. With Part Exchange smoothing over the process, home buyers can get the keys within a couple of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoying a fast-tracked move, the family have been complimentary of the new community being built at Silk Waters Green, which only has a handful of homes remaining before it’s sold out.

BM - silk_waters 050425 002 - Alan and Emma say that their Barratt home is absolutely perfect for their needs

Alan continued: “Everyone that we have met so far here in the community has been really pleasant, and it’s a really nice feeling when you’re out on the development. It’s also very quiet despite the construction and proximity to central Macclesfield, which makes it feel safe.

“We’ve also found the home to be very energy efficient since we moved in in December. Even when the temperature was sub-zero throughout the winter, we only ever really had to put the heating on in short bursts as opposed to needing to keep it on all day in our old terraced homes.”

Silk Waters Green currently has just two three-bedroom homes remaining before it sell out, with prices starting from £366,000.

For further details on any nearby developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cheshire.