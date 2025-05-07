Churchill Living officially names new Saffron Walden Lodge

Engelmann Lodge, Saffron Walden

Churchill Living has started construction on its newest development, Engelmann Lodge, in the picturesque and historic town of Saffron Walden, Essex.

The development has been named in honour of Carl Gustav Engelmann, a highly respected figure in the town’s horticultural and community history. Mr Engelmann established the renowned Engelmann Nursery on the very road where the new development will be located, making this tribute especially fitting.

Engelmann Lodge will offer 49 purpose-built one- and two-bedroom apartments, each designed to offer independent living with a focus on comfort, convenience and community. The Lodge will also feature an exclusive Owners’ Lounge with a coffee bar and serene views of landscaped gardens, providing a welcoming space to relax and socialise.

Saffron Walden, recently named the Sunday Times Best Place to Live 2025, offers an ideal setting for over 60s. This charming medieval market town in north-west Essex is known for its characterful streets, rich heritage and welcoming atmosphere. With its close proximity to Cambridge and excellent transport links to London, it offers the best of both countryside and city life.

Every apartment at Engelmann Lodge is completely self-contained, offering its own front door for privacy and peace of mind. There is a selection of one- and two-bedroom layouts available, each designed to make the most of the space with thoughtful finishes and practical design. Kitchens are tiled with colour-coordinated worktops and come equipped with integrated appliances.

Saffron Walden itself is a town full of things to enjoy. From boutique shopping and independent cafes to historic landmarks like Audley End House and Gardens, there is always something to explore. The town is home to the largest surviving turf maze in England, located on the Common and hosts world-class performances at Saffron Hall, a celebrated performance space for music and theatre lovers.

Anne Scherrer, Senior Marketing Manager for Churchill Living’s South East division, commented: “At Churchill Living, our developments are carefully designed to make life easier, so our Owners are free to enjoy their retirement. Engelmann Lodge is no exception, not only does it reflect the history of the local area, but it will also provide a secure, comfortable, and sociable environment in one of the most desirable towns in the country.”

For more information or to register your interest to receive the latest updates on the development’s progress, visit churchill-living.co.uk or call 0800 077 3256.