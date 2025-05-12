Clarins heiress lists £6 million Notting Hill townhouse

The top floor houses a fourth bedroom with built-in storage and access to a roof terrace offering panoramic views across London’s most colourful neighbourhood.

Beauty heiress Claire Courtin-Clarins has put her London townhouse on the market for £5.96 million.

The French socialite and granddaughter of Clarins skincare founder Jacques Courtin-Clarins is part of a family business empire estimated to be worth more than $2 billion. The Clarins brand remains under family control, with Claire and her sister Virginie sitting on the supervisory board alongside their cousins.

Now, the 39-year-old is selling her meticulously designed three-bedroom, four-bathroom property in one of London’s most sought-after postcodes.

Located on Haydens Place, just off the iconic Portobello Road, the 2,292 sq ft home sits behind private gates and comes with secure, covered off-street parking—a rare find in Notting Hill.

The ground floor features an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen space with pale wooden floors and skylights flooding the area with natural light. French doors lead directly onto a private patio designed for outdoor dining. The kitchen combines modern appliances with rustic French touches, including stone countertops sourced from Aix-en-Provence and 18th-century Portuguese azulejos tiles.

A guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a utility room complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, a second reception room features vaulted barrel ceilings, a working fireplace, and opens onto a spacious terrace overlooking Notting Hill. The main bedroom suite includes a walk-in wardrobe, private study area, and a large en-suite bathroom fitted with a steam room. A third bedroom and family bathroom are also on this level.

Courtin-Clarins, a regular on the European social scene and well known for her art and charity work, reportedly designed every detail of the property herself.

The house is being marketed by Sotheby’s International Realty.