Clever decorating - quick and easy kitchen and bathroom refresh ideas on a budget

Viking Oak Splashback with Omega Brasilia Worktop

Updating your kitchen and bathroom doesn’t have to mean a full-scale renovation. According to experts from Bushboard and Wetwall™, simple and affordable changes can give your spaces a fresh, modern look without overspending.

Here, Emma-Louise Braham, Product Design Expert at Bushboard, shares her practical tips for sprucing up your kitchen, while Bekki Griffiths, Head of Brand at Wetwall™waterproof wall panel systems, offers her advice for revamping your bathroom.

1. Ditch the tiles for a sleek splashback

“A new splashback can completely change the look of your kitchen. Consider swapping traditional tiles for a stylish splashback; Bushboard offers aluminium panel kitchen splashbacks that can be fitted directly onto level surfaces, making them ideal for a quick weekend project. The splashbacks are also easier to clean and maintain than tiles since there’s no grout to worry about, and they come in a variety of finishes to suit any style: from bold, contemporary designs to more subtle, natural tones, like woods and stones.

Wetwall™ Athena Marble Vanity Worktop and Deep Sea Blue wall panel

2. Upgrade work surfaces

“Worktops are a central feature of any kitchen and updating them can elevate the entire space. Compact laminate surfaces, for example, offer a sleek, modern profile while mimicking the look of traditional ceramic. They’re durable, water-resistant, and much more budget-friendly than alternative materials. Opting for a slim kitchen worktop design can also modernise older kitchen layouts. For an extra design touch, consider extending the worktop vertically down to the floor to create a dramatic waterfall edge feature.

3. Focus on the details

“Small, thoughtful details can have a big impact. Consider repainting cabinet doors for a fresh look or swapping out handles for ones in a modern material like brushed brass or matte black. A coat of paint on the walls, or even just adding an accent feature like a new blind, coordinating textiles, and accessories, can also completely transform the space.

4. DIY friendly installation

“If you’re tackling the updates yourself, look for materials that are easy to handle and cut with basic tools. Lightweight splashbacks and compact laminate worktops, for example, are often designed with DIYers in mind, allowing you to save on installation costs.”

Budget bathroom refreshes from Bekki Griffiths, Wetwall™

1. Wave goodbye to tired tiles

“If your bathroom tiles are looking dated and grubby, re-tiling isn’t your only option. Bathroom wall panels are a fantastic alternative that is quicker to install and requires less maintenance and upkeep. Plus, some wall panel systems can be fitted directly over existing tiles, eliminating the need for extensive prep work. And with no need for timely grouting, wall panels exude a sleek, high-end finish that’s easy to clean and keeps looking pristine!

2. Freshen up the floors

“Replacing flooring can completely change the feel of a bathroom, and there are plenty of budget-friendly options to choose from. Vinyl floor stickers are a particularly easy DIY option that comes in various styles and can easily be cut to size to fit any floor space. If you have wooden floors, giving them a new coat of paint or stain can also make a big difference without much cost.

3. Swap out fixtures

“Tired taps and furnishings can make a bathroom feel older than it is. Replacing taps, showerheads, or even cabinet knobs can create an instant lift. Modern finishes like matte black or brushed nickel add a contemporary feel. If you’re handy with DIY, swapping out taps is a relatively straightforward task, but it’s best to consult a professional where complex plumbing is involved.

4. The finishing touches for a polished look

“Small updates can have a big impact. Replacing outdated lighting can instantly refresh a space, as can adding a sink splashback, like Wetwall™ Alloy Vanity collection, for an instant pop of personality. Other quick-fix decorative touches, like new towels, artwork, or even indoor plants can inject a fresh feel on newness.

“By focusing on a few key areas and embracing easy, cost-effective materials, you can refresh your bathroom without the stress or expense of a full renovation. These tips are perfect for anyone looking to start the year with a home that feels fresh and inviting.”