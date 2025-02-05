The ‘closing shift’ cleaning trend means you can keep on top of household chores in just 20 minutes every evening.

If you are struggling to keep up with household chores then you are not alone. Cleaning and keeping your home tidy can easily become overwhelming and when the piles mount up, it becomes an increasingly daunting task to try to tackle the mess.

Nowadays, many people turn to TikTok for inspiration with the social media platform providing various tips and hacks for making housework easier. Maintaining its popularity on TikTok is the ‘closing shift’ cleaning trend - the concept being a quick tidy before bed designed to make keeping a clean and tidy home maintainable and to avoid the need to spend hours every week deep cleaning.

To help you master the routine, we’ve spoken to experts from London rubbish removal company, Rainbow Rubbish Removals, who have created a 20-minute nightly cleaning routine to help you keep your home tidy all week long with minimal effort.

Closing shift cleaning: 20-minute night cleaning routine

Do the dishes - 5 minutes: Never leave dirty dishes overnight. Whether you wash your dishes by hand or have a dishwasher, a quick wash will make sure you start the morning off right. This nightly routine is the secret weapon to fight against the overwhelming morning madness, making sure you’re never forced to wash a dish just to enjoy your breakfast.

Why? Dirty dishes are ground zero for bacteria and germs in the kitchen, and leaving dishes or pans to soak in water could spread thousands of germs around your kitchen while you sleep. Maintaining a good nightly dish routine also helps keep your home free of flies and odours.

Declutter - 5 minutes: Dispose of all rubbish and take out the bins if full. Return items to where they belong, including that dreaded load of clean laundry waiting for you.

Why? A cluttered home leads to a cluttered mind, visual clutter is one of the key factors leading to feeling overwhelmed before and during cleaning. Research has also found that clutter can increase feelings of stress, anxiety and depression.

Wipe down surfaces - 3 minutes: Wipe down surfaces you have used during the day with an antibacterial cleaner throughout your home, from the kitchen to the coffee table, nothing is worse than sticky and dirty surfaces stopping you from actually using them.

Why? Did you know that your kitchen countertops can harbour 18 times more bacteria than a dog’s food bowl? By giving them a quick wipe with an antibac wipe before bed, you prevent germs from multiplying while you sleep.

Hoover or sweep - 5 minutes: Following the ‘high-low’ rule is paramount, making sure to clean from the top down and hoover or sweep towards the end. Cleaning up messes after cooking is particularly important, crumbs and debris easily follow you to other areas of the home including into the bed.

Why? Did you know that ants have a keen sense of smell? They are easily able to locate crumbs and other floor messes before bringing a sample back to their colony - making dirty floors the perfect home for new insect tenants.

Straighten up soft furnishings - 2 minutes: The final touch? Straighten up any soft furnishings. Fluff and chop those cushions and fold throws on the sofa to create an inviting space that makes your home feel clean and polished.

Why? Experts have found that organised homes induce positive emotions such as calmness, so restoring order in your home tonight will help set you up for a good tomorrow

Owner of Rainbow Rubbish Removals, Miroslav Radov, said: “Integrating small tasks into your daily routine is an easy strategy for maintaining a tidy home and reducing overall workload and stress. By tackling chores like washing dishes, decluttering, and wiping down surfaces, you prevent messes from accumulating and becoming overwhelming.

“This not only keeps your living space clean and organised but also helps you avoid the stress of facing a massive cleaning session all at once. Consistently addressing these smaller tasks fosters a sense of control and accomplishment, which can positively impact your mental well-being and make your home a more relaxing and enjoyable place to be.”