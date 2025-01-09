Common outdoor lighting mistakes that could be costing you money

User (UGC) Submitted

Homeowners are being told of common lighting mistakes they’re making which could be costing them money.

Outdoor lighting experts at LightingLegends.com have shared that neglecting solar powered lights and not purchasing waterproof lighting could cost more money in the long run.

They’ve also shared their advice for creating the perfect lighting set up and when to use warm and cool toned lighting in your garden.

The experts have warned that not having any lighting at all could increase the risk of becoming a target for thieves who are looking for dark homes that signify no one is home.

Jon Saeed, managing director of LightingLegends.com said: “Believe it or not but there are a few mistakes you could be making when it comes to your outdoor lighting.

“The first mistake is not having any lighting at all. Not only does outdoor lighting look great but it acts as a security measure that can deter potential robbers looking for a dark and quiet house on these January evenings.

“A lot of people also neglect solar powered lighting too which can be a great way to create a beautiful ambience in your garden without the added cost of running extra lights.

“Avoiding these outdoor lighting mistakes will definitely help you save money in the long run and create the perfect cosy garden atmosphere.”

Common outdoor lighting mistakes:

Not having any lighting

Garden and outdoor lighting can enhance your garden's aesthetic appeal but it also can act as a security measure. A lit up home can help deter robbers and prevent break ins as it indicates that someone is home.

Not having waterproof lighting

Outdoor lights should have an IP65 rating which means they are waterproof and suitable for outdoor use all year round. Ensuring your lighting is waterproof will mean your lights will last longer and you’ll get the most out of them.

Using the wrong colour temperature

Different colour temperatures suit specific areas of the garden and misusing them could cause a clash and ruin the overall ambience of the space. If you’re looking to use lights to highlight your plants, pathways and entertaining and seating areas then opt for a warm white. Cool whites should be used for security lighting and when lighting up modern garden and water features.

Not opting for solar or LED lighting

A beautifully lit garden can also come with a higher energy bill which is why solar and LED lighting can be a great choice. Good quality solar powered lights can last a long time and allow you to light up your garden without the added cost.

Buying poor quality fixtures

Poor quality lighting fixtures will not last long at all and as a result you’ll have to replace them more frequently. Investing in durable fixtures made from stainless steel or brass will last you years.

Not using timers or smart lighting

Timers and smart lighting allow you to control when you want your lights on and off even when you’re not home. Those who don’t use either of these features waste more electricity on their garden lighting.

Unbalanced lighting

Having one area of your garden lit up and the rest dark can make it look uneven and unbalanced. If you’re lighting up one area, like a seating area perhaps, then try to incorporate other lighting elements throughout the rest of the garden.