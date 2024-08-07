Households have been offered expert advice on securing their gardens and backyards against potential intruders this summer.

Garden lighting experts at LightingLegends.com have highlighted seven tips that can significantly enhance property safety – yet don’t cost the earth.

Paying attention to your home’s garden security is crucial for preventing property damage and theft, as gardens often contain valuable items like tools and outdoor furniture.

Effective security measures, such as good lighting and secure fences, work to deter vandals and intruders and protect your precious belongings.

Well lit gardens can help increase security

Jon Saeed, managing director of Lighting Legends commented: “Garden security doesn’t have to break the bank. Simple measures like upgrading locks, installing motion-activated lights, and using natural barriers such as thorny plants can significantly enhance your property’s safety.

“Effective security is about making your home a less attractive target through practical, affordable means, and these cost-effective strategies not only deter intruders but also provide peace of mind.”

Here are seven cost-effective ways to upgrade garden security this summer:

Check fencing:

A sturdy fence around your property can deter intruders by making it more difficult to access your garden. Opt for a tall, solid fence made of strong and durable materials like wood, metal, or vinyl. This provides both privacy and a physical barrier. Adding a lattice or spikes at the top of the fence can further deter climbing.

Use thorny plants:

Planting thorny or spiky plants like roses and hawthorn along the perimeter of your garden creates a natural barrier. These plants are difficult and painful to get through, discouraging potential intruders. Dense, bushy plants can also serve as effective barriers, for example holly and pyracantha (firethorn).

Secure gates:

Ensure your garden gates are made of strong materials and are properly installed. Wooden, metal, or reinforced plastic gates can provide good security. It’s also vital to use high-quality locks on any external gates. Padlocks, combination locks, or keyed locks can enhance security, and ensure the lock is resistant to cutting and tampering.

Garden lights:

Install motion-activated security lights around the garden, especially near entry points like gates, doors, and pathways. These lights will turn on when movement is detected, startling intruders and drawing attention to them. Use other kinds of heavy duty and waterproof garden lights to keep your outdoor space well-lit, particularly around vulnerable areas like garages and sheds. It’s important to use IP65 rated waterproof lights if you want to use them all year round. This increases overall visibility and reduces hiding spots for intruders. Solar-powered spotlights are particularly useful for this purpose.

Motion-activated sprinklers:

These sprinklers are triggered by motion and can startle and deter intruders. They also have the added benefit of watering your garden. Install them in areas where intruders are likely to enter, such as near gates or fences.

Tool storage:

Keep your garden tools and equipment in a locked shed. Tools can be used by intruders to break into your home, so securing them reduces this risk.

Mark your property:

Use kits to mark valuable items like garden furniture, tools, and ornaments with a unique identifier. This can be a UV pen, etching tool, or microdot technology. Keep a log of marked items, including photographs and descriptions if necessary.