Cost of Brits’ ideal home around the world, revealed

The research, conducted by leading manufacturer of aluminium doors and windows, Origin, found that Brits’ ideal home is a detached, four-bedroom, three-bathroom property. The perfect home also boasts two reception rooms, two children’s playrooms, a study, a walk-in wardrobe, a conservatory, a garden with a patio, and countryside views.

In this research, it was also revealed that Brits hope to spend just £592,000 on this ideal home – significantly less than its worth in the current market. In fact, the average cost for a property with these features in the UK is an eyewatering £897,000 – 1.5 times more than buyers expect to pay.

By comparison, a detached 6 bedroom farmhouse nestled in the countryside of Iznájar, Córdoba Andalusia is currently on the market for just £402,597 (€465,000). Surrounded by olive groves, this spacious home also boasts a large swimming pool for Brits’ to take a dip in when the weather heats up.

And in Valencia, Alicante, a 5 bedroom villa featuring multiple living areas and a roof solarium is on the market for £402,510 (€464,900). This property also boasts a large basement suitable for conversion into a games room, office, gym, cinema, or private apartment.

Crete in Greece is also significantly cheaper than the UK, with a Brit’s ideal home averaging at £586,111. Take this stunning stone villa which is a perfect blend of traditional Cretan architecture and modern luxury, on the market for just £598,161 (€690,000) with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 2 reception areas, outside dining areas and courtyards, and a swimming pool.

While the UK is expensive for buying property, buyers still get more for their money than in France or Italy. In France, a chalet in the Rhone Alps will set Brits’ back £1,122,636 ($1,295,000). Also on the market is a traditional French castle in Côtes-d'Armor, Brittany, which boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 reception rooms, a library and a study for the price of £906,604 (1,045,800).

Property buyers get even less for their money in Dubai, where a Brits’ ideal home is almost 6 times the average UK price tag. One property is listed for £4,771,728 (23,622,763 AED) which includes 4 bedrooms, a private barbecue area, a children's play area and pool, as well as a game room. However, luxury comes as standard in Dubai as most villas also come with high-end finishes, as well as additional services such as a maid and driver service.

New York is second to Dubai for the price of the ideal home. An iconic Brownstone house in the streets of Brooklyn, New York, would set a home buyer back an eyewatering £3,728,492 ($4,995,000). By comparison, a property with the same features a few hours away in Illinois will set buyers back £521,000 on average.

And for those chasing the L.A lifestyle, a property in California is likely to cost an average of £1,866,400.

Victoria Brocklesby, COO at Origin, comments: “For many Brits, the dream of a spacious family home with all the desired features feels increasingly out of reach in the UK due to a volatile market and rising house prices.

“The fact that a Brits’ ideal home can be bought for a fraction of the price in countries such as Spain and Greece makes for an attractive reason for Brits’ to look into moving abroad. It’s no longer just about soaking up the sun and European heat, it's about making that dream home a reality.”

The most affordable locations (on average) to buy a ‘forever home’:

Spain - £379,949 Illinois - £521,000 Greece - £586,111 Croatia - £839,826 United Kingdom - £897,000

The most expensive locations (on average) to buy a ‘forever home’:

Dubai - £5,119, 932 New York - £3,728,500 California - £1,866,400 Italy - £1,298,800 France - £1,064,800

