Could you survive a house fire? These expert-approved steps could save your life

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Did you know that there are more than 34,000 house fires in the UK every year, which equates to one house fire every fifteen minutes?

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there are many preventative measures we can take to reduce the risk of a fire starting, it’s just as important to have a plan in place for when the unexpected happens.

If a fire has already begun, having a clear protocol can make all the difference in protecting yourself and your loved ones. Whether it’s knowing how to alert everyone in the house or understanding the right way to evacuate, preparation is key to keeping safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to fire safety, we often focus on our workplace environments—fire drills, exit plans, and alarms are routine. But, what about our homes?

As of 2024, a home catches fire every 87 seconds and without the right plan in place, the consequences can be catastrophic. To keep you and your family safe, Ben Harris, Fire System Specialist at Spy Alarms, has provided expert advice on the steps you need to take if a fire does start.

1. Alert Everyone Immediately

First and foremost, if you spot a fire, it’s essential to alert everyone in your household as quickly as possible. Ben says, “If you have one, immediately activate a fire alarm to alert everyone, as well as shouting “fire!” to ensure everyone knows there’s a safety risk.”

2. Evacuate The House

Panic can overwhelm people during a fire, which is why an escape plan is crucial. “If there’s already smoke in your home whilst you’re trying to evacuate, crawl on the floor where the air is clearer – the lower you are, the safer the air quality. If you live in a flat, avoid using lifts and always use the stairs,” Ben shares.

3. Check Doors for Heat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before opening any doors in your home, check for heat. “Place the back of your hand against closed doors in your home - if they feel warm, there’s a strong possibility that there’s a fire on the other side. In this case, do not open the door, as doing so could allow the fire to spread rapidly.”

4. Close Doors Behind You

Fires spread quickly, so it's important to close the doors behind you as you exit to slow its spread. A closed door can act as a barrier, which could save your life.

5. Leave Belongings Behind

Though it may be tempting to grab your phone and family albums, make sure your sole focus is on getting out of the house quickly and safely. Personal belongings, no matter how important, should be left behind.